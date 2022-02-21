Data from the new MacBook ensure their great power, when will they arrive?

It’s becoming increasingly clear that this year there will be a new generation of Apple MacBook laptops. Information has appeared that makes it very clear that this will be the case and, furthermore, that the teams will have a fairly important evolution in terms of the power they offer. The main reason to say that the new computers will offer much higher performance is that they will include the new M2 processor, the evolution that the Cupertino company has already prepared for its CPU. This component will arrive with an octa-core architecture that will use a higher working frequency and advanced manufacturing technology, which means that it works much faster when running any type of software. Besides, it is taken for granted from the source of the information that there will also be improvements in the integrated graphics, which would include up to ten cores -since several models of the M2 chip are expected- to optimize its work with all kinds of applications. One of the great beneficiaries would be graphic editing, so improving photos or videos will be achieved more smoothly. Therefore, and being clear about the advances that will follow in the quality of the screen and memory, it seems more than justified that Apple launch new MacBooks this year. New version of the operating system This is something that also seems that it could happen and that, consequently, the new computers that are launched on the market arrive with a revision of macOS. This would aim to improve key sections such as performance or security, and would accompany iOS 15.4, which aims to be a reality in the event that Apple seems to have scheduled for March 8. In it, both the new iPhone and the MacBook we are talking about are expected to arrive. Which MacBook will be launched in 2022? Well, these would arrive in two waves, the first to be announced on the aforementioned day of March and the second, it would be between the months of May and June of this year. The first two models to be announced would be a MacBook Air that would also be accompanied by a new Mac mini that would use the M2 processor we are talking about. For the arrival of summer, the range of MacBook Pros with the new chip would be increased and, in addition, a new generation of iMac computers could also be released. The fact is that it seems quite clear that this year there will be a significant evolution of Apple equipment and, therefore, if you are a lover of the company with the bitten apple, it is an excellent time for you to consider buying one of them. >