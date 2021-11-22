Data center valuations enter the metaverse

Before the metaverse comes the inevitable wave of meta-investments. Data center operator CyrusOne, which has clients from giants like Microsoft and Amazon, said on Monday it had secured a $ 15 billion sale to venture capital firms KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners. On the same day, its counterpart CoreSite Realty signed a $ 10 billion sale to American Tower, as both seek to service the growing fleet of connected devices. These operations show the different ways that purchasing funds have to prepare for the new virtual reality of Silicon Valley.

Giant Blackstone paved the way when it bought QTS Realty Trust in June. The strong valuation of that operation, of about 25 times future ebitda, seemed generous, but KKR has almost matched it, and American Tower is going to pay an even higher multiple.

QTS, CyrusOne, and CoreSite host servers that help businesses manage data flowing through the cloud. Autonomous cars, industrial tracking devices and augmented reality applications are some of the innovations that fuel the future need for data processing.

On one side of these new developments are the titans of technology. Facebook’s parent company has rebranded itself Meta Platforms and will focus on developing virtual worlds. CyrusOne relies heavily on these few big customers. For financial buyers, it can be a positive: They can deploy their vast cash pools to increase capacity online with their customers.

On the other side are companies like American Tower that operate the communications infrastructure. Since they already help send data from one place to another, their hope is that by expanding into data centers like the ones managed by CoreSite they can serve a broader group of geographically disparate customers wherever they are. That is something that a financial buyer cannot do.

As enthusiasm for growing data reserves grows, valuations of operations are rising, but the number of acquisition targets has shrunk. The nearly $ 6 billion Switch, whose board of directors sits on the activist Elliott Management, is one of the few publicly traded data center operators, and seems lonely compared to other independent giants like Digital Realty Trust, of 44,000 million dollars, and Equinix, of 72,000 million. You can be one of the last guests at the virtual party.