Darling! Netflix is ​​Brazilians’ favorite streaming app, says study

Netflix may have lost its sovereignty in the field of streaming platforms, but at least in Europe, the service is still the market leader and the favorite of consumers. A recent RankMyApp study on streaming app downloads showed that Netflix is ​​the top app in the category on Google Play in Europe.

Through the analysis of data obtained from the app store between January and October of this year, Netflix is ​​the only one that maintains an average of 1.1 million downloads per month and 11 million in the accumulated ten months. Soon after, we have Prime Video (which even dethroned Netflix in the US), followed by Disney Plus, HBO Max and Paramount Plus (which did not count the downloads for the months of January and February, but always maintained an average of 36 thousand downloads). It is worth noting that Globoplay and other apps that mix the traditional linear TV model are not present in the analysis.

Through the research, it was possible to notice that Netflix has approximately 60% market share of Google Play installations. Even adding the other four main competitors, Netflix still leads the national streaming market.

According to RankMyApp, this predominance is due to the launch time of each platform in Europe. given that Netflix has been here since 2011, it has had time to build a strong consumer base. Among the regions, Netflix was stronger in the Midwest, especially in the state of Goiás; but it is weaker in the Northeast – with Piauí having the lowest result in the accumulated ten months in the surveys. Prime Video is strongest in the South and Southeast of the country, especially in Paraná, but was weakest in the North, with Pará being the worst state in terms of search volume.

We still don't know if this trend will continue next year, but at least for now, the red giant is in the lead.