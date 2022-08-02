DarKnot shows more details

Horror is all the rage on Steam. The offer of games, or sometimes, experiences that seek to put our nerves on the ropes is increasingly varied on the platform of Valve. Many of them go unnoticed but they do not deserve to be forgotten. Today we are going to see some little things about .

This title developed by DarKnot Team (not the most original name) is still waiting for a date while the team continues working on it and publishing new features in this non-linear horror game in which psychological horror will be the main protagonist.

The studio is committed to a high level of detail and to achieving the maximum immersion possible in this adventure that will put us in a labyrinth formed by the streets of the city that ensures a lot of replayability depending on how we want to play it. We can do it as a Warrior, Explorer, Survivor or Fugitive and each style will give us a totally different experience and without counting the non-linearity of the title.

In its last post, the study has shown the fantastic appearance that a ritual has within the game, as well as a fantastic knife or one of the types of enemies that we will find, the dogs.

Even if it doesn’t have a date yet, it doesn’t mean you can’t try darknot as there is a demo on Steam waiting for you to pounce on it. We will see how the title evolves, which for now, due to its approach and atmosphere, promises a lot.