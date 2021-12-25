Darknet, Deep Web and Dark Web: this is how the deep Internet is constituted

The Internet is a tool that has made life easier for humanity. This invention managed to facilitate communications, information, entertainment, among other things. Like most things in life, it also has its negative side. Browsing their networks, cyberattacks, digital harassment and web scams can be found. But what happens when you surf deep on the internet? In this article we explain it to you.

Beyond the fact that in the first layer of the Internet you can find things that would be classified as illegal, there are other layers where the hidden generates panic and terror. Traditional Internet browsers only let you browse part of the web, while others give you access to the Deep Web, Dark Web, and Darknet.

Deep Web, the dark Internet by default

The best known layer after the traditional Internet is the Deep Web, which in its translation would become the deep Internet. Its definition is very simple, it is all the content that is not indexed by search engines like Google. This sector of the network is also used for the private areas of companies, the user area of ​​an operator or the private website of a university. Not all content on the Deep Web is illegal.

The reason why the Deep Web is hidden in the usual search engines is because domains with the .onion extension are used, so there is no registration of these domains by a DNS server. Instead of using the UDP / IP protocol for the identification of web pages, as in the superficial Internet, in the Deep Web they are repeated by a branch.

There are also several myths about the Deep Web that are not true. This layer was claimed to be larger than the surface internet, Recorded Future company confirms that it is 0.005% of the visible web. Another of the statements that are usually seen on the networks is that browsing these servers is illegal, although it is not true there are pages that can lead you to legal problems.



Photos: Pixabay

Dark Web, the entrance to the illegal on the Internet

To enter the Dark Web, the TOR browser is used, one that serves to make the user anonymous. 68% of Tor’s Dark Web content was illegal, according to a group assessment Intelliagg. The rest of the people who do not search for this content use it to hide their IP address, data related to their equipment and their browsing data.

Discretion is recommended for people browsing the Dark Web without being vulnerable or easily impressed. In a very simple way you can find videos of explicit and child sex, mutilations, rapes and murders. Also sale of organs, drugs, weapons and how to create them, human trafficking, services for hiring robberies and hitmen. Many of the users who log in come across this content without even looking for it.

Keep in mind that many of the pages in this depth of the Internet do not have real content. Some of them only seek to capture your attention through provocation and morbid so you can click or leave your bank details.

Photo: Pixabay

Darknet, one more step of the deep Internet

Although many confuse the Darknet with the Dark Web, they differ in that the former are networks Specific such as TOR that host the pages that have the content. The best known darknets, in addition to the one already mentioned, are the friend-to-friend network Freenet, I2P or Invisible Internet Project with its Eepsites with the extension .i2p or ZeroNet. with its multiple services.

Another aspect that goes under the table when talking about this part of the Internet is that the content that can be found on them can also appear on conventional networks. The drugs have been put up for sale in public view on platforms such as Instagram or Tinder. Gore videos have appeared on YouTube, Twitter and other lesser known networks in the first layer.

The day when the “clean” Internet coexists with the deep one seems closer and closer. The differences have been cut and the mystery around the Deep Web, as well as the other networks that make it up, is fading.