Dark Souls 3 has online features again after 7 months off the air

Dark Souls 3’s online servers on PC have finally been restored online, of being shut down by a serious security breach. The PvP servers for the PC version of Dark Souls: Remastered, Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls 3 were shut down in January following the discovery of a severe vulnerability that allowed remote code execution, with the possibility of hackers taking control of other players’ computers. .

In May, Bandai Namco confirmed plans to restore the servers, but had not given a timeline for that.

- Advertisement - In the official profile of the Dark Souls franchise, the company confirmed that the online of the PC version of the third title in the saga have been reactivated. From Software is currently working to restore the game’s features and said it will let you know when they are online.

From now on, Dark Souls 3 returns to its traditional cooperative mode, PvP and messages on the ground. Last month, publisher Bandai Namco, responsible for Dark Souls, Elden Ring and Tekken, confirmed that it was the victim of a hacker attack. According to her, the hackers obtained confidential information from the company. After the ransomware attack, an investigation was launched to verify exactly what was stolen, which could include information about consumers, and Bandai Namco said it will tighten its security measures to prevent this from happening in the future.