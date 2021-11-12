Dark mode finally comes to Google Maps for iPhone: this is how you can activate it

Although we all keep in the memory that it was the year 2019 when the applications were all transformed to receive the dark modes that at that time landed natively in both iOS 13 and Android 10, the process do not believe that it ended there, and in the In the case of some of the most popular apps, that moment has been delayed until today. And that is, for example, what has happened with Google Maps. The most used map application in the world only had a dark mode within the Android ecosystem and in the case of the iPhone (and iPad) it remained in a kind of stan-by from which it has just been shot. And, now, we will finally have the option to view all the routes and directions and information on the screen with the colors adapted to that very useful dark mode. We are going to activate the dark mode. So, the first thing you should do to see the dark color maps on your iPhone is to go to the App Store and verify that you have the update already downloaded. If not, click on the “Update” button and wait for it to finish and then touch “Open” again. Once inside Google Maps, it could happen that it already appears in dark mode because the default option it selects is “Same as on device”. If for whatever reason you keep the light mode of your iPhone and you only want to see Google Maps in dark, you simply have to tap on the icon of your avatar in the upper right part of the screen, then choose the “Settings” of the application and enter in the menu that we show you just above on the left. There you will see the section “Other Maps settings” and, immediately below, “Dark mode”. We touch there and we will go to the screen that asks us how we want to manage the theme of the application. If activating the dark mode, the light or leaving it synchronized with the same of iOS 15. We have chosen to put it in manual mode since the other apps usually leave them in automatic mode, so if we want to change it, we will have to repeat this same process. From now on, using Google Maps in the car in low light conditions, or at night, will be much friendlier since we will not be forced to reduce the brightness of the screen to avoid dazzling us and preventing us from seeing what is happening. on the road. >