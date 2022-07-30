Darío Gómez, the Colombian singer, is the most searched death in the world on Google

Darío Gómez, the most searched on Google this week in the world (Colprensa – Camila Díaz)

The death of one of the most famous artists in Colombia It did not go unnoticed, in fact it was the most consulted keyword by s this week, as well Google has reported that it is the most searched death in the world this week.

On the other hand, although the singer has always registered with great frequency in Google Colombia searches and other platforms such as YouTube, this week “ ” increased in searches by 1000% according to Google Trends reports.

Likewise, it was in the coffee growing areas of the country where the departure of the popular music singer was most felt, since the departments where they consulted the most in the search engine were Risaralda, Caldas, Quindío, Antioquia and Nariño.

In any case, it seems that the way in which Colombians are mourning is by listening to their most popular and representative songs, this is the list with the 10 most sought-after songs by the artist this week.

the king of spite

Daniela

Life and death

Between quotation marks

Nobody is eternal

I will Survive

goodbye to life

Without love you also live

What will it be for one

Through the streets of love

On the other hand, the latest events that have occurred in the country this week have motivated citizens to carry out certain searches on Google in addition to the aforementioned artist, specifically in the field of sports, Colombia’s women’s soccer team is the third most sought after in the world of the teams that participated in the Women’s Copa América.

With the above, the keyword of “Long Tail”, “When is the final of the Women’s Copa America?” grew over 3,600% in the last 7 days alone, and search “Colombia VS Argentina” it also exceeded 3,350% of searches.

And in this regard, the special interest that Colombians have in soccer has also been evidenced, since it is the country where the “Copa América Femenina” has been most sought after, followed by Venezuela and Paraguay. These were the most sought-after players in the country in the last week.

Catalina Usme

leicy santos

Caroline Arias

Daniela Montoya*(captain)*

Mayra Ramirez

Daniela Arias

Manuela Vanegas

Lorraine Bedoya

Catherine Perez

Liana Salazar

On the political side, 3 of the 5 most consulted questions this week in the search engine in Colombia, refer to the first international climate treaty in Latin America, the Escazú Agreement. In this case the keywords par excellence were “Treaty of Escazú Colombia” ” Y “resolution 1238″. These were the questions that the citizens of the South American country asked Google the most this week.

What is the Escazú agreement?

What is the Escazú agreement in Colombia?

What does the Escazú agreement consist of?

What is the Escazú agreement about?

Which countries have signed the Escazú agreement?

Finally, Colombians seem to continue to be somewhat hesitant about the use of face masks, since they were the ones who made the most searches based on the keyword “surgical mask”, lIt is followed by Italians and residents of China’s special administrative region, Macau. These are the most typed questions in the Google search engine in Colombia.

Is the use of face masks mandatory in Colombia 2022?

How to make a face mask?

Where is it mandatory to wear face masks?

How is the mask put on?

What is the mask for?

: