“Daredevil” returns to streaming, but in the form of a reboot and in the hands of Disney +

Although it was something that fans of Marvel they expected and that they had already shown small winks of what could happen, this weekend during the expo D23the new series of which will star charlie coxwho played this hero in the series of Netflix.

During the presentation of Walt Studios – Lucasfilm & Marvel Studios on Saturday, the president of Marvel, Kevin Feigtook to the stage to share a series of new announcements as the MCU dive deeper into the Phases 4, 5 and 6also know as The Multiverse Saga.

The new series of the Marvel character will be a and not a sequel to what was done on Netflix. (Marvel Studios)

During this presentation, the executive announced that Matt Murdock was returning to the series but now with them, at the same time that he announced that the new show will be titled Daredevil: Born Again and which is scheduled for early 2024,

The series has not yet started production, it was announced that it will be until next spring, Feige and Vincent D’Onofrio were eager to chat about the new show coming to Disney+.

Due to his good performance, Marvel decided to bring Charlie Cox back as the protagonist. (Netflix)

The excitement of the public exploded when charlie cox appeared on stage to talk about the new season that will consist of 18 episodes and since the recording has not started yet, fans were able to enjoy a clip of an upcoming episode of She Hulk: Attorney at Law which will feature the special participation of Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil.

The character has already appeared in other Marvel productions such as Spider-Man: No Way Homewhile Fisk previously made his presence known in hawk eye. It is also rumored that both characters will appear in Threw outwhich will be released in 2023.

Matt Murdock had already appeared in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” (DisneyPlus)

During the event, Cox confirmed to extraTV what’s new about your Matt Murdock will restart the franchise, so nothing will be taken from what is narrated in the three seasons that Netflix produced from 2015 to 2018.

“It will be the first season, it is not season 4, so it is something completely new. I think that is the way to go. If you’re going to do it again, do it differently,” the actor said.

It is still unknown if the character will retain the image he had in the Netflix series. (Netflix)

With the arrival of this character to Disney, Daredevil maybe explore a slightly lighter and less raw version of the character. No doubt some groups will not agree with that, holding the view that Matt Murdock it should have to do with the graphic violence, but that’s definitely not always the case in the source material, which has varied in tone considerably over the years.

It is expected that Daredevil: Born Again arrives on the streaming platform in spring 2024, but in the meantime the first three seasons of Daredevil and the only one there is The Defenders are available through Disney+.

