D’Arcy Carden and Melanie Field highlight queer stories in “A League of Their Own”: “We were able to expand the lens”

“It is a series that not only tells a story and has a lot of queer joy”, they define D’Arcy (The Good Place) Y Melanie (Heathers: School for Young Killers) the new version for the small screen of A of Their Own. Today, August 12, the television adaptation created by Will Graham and abby jacobson Based on the film of the same name, it reached the catalog of Prime Video. We spoke with the actresses of the main cast about the development of this project that focuses on diversity within women’s baseball.

In interview with TechSmart, both stars remember that they played this sport as children and rarely practiced it in their adulthood, but these already learned skills helped them for the intense training they had to undergo for the interpretation of their characters. As detailed, Justine Sigal she served as a coach and advisor to the cast, bringing in a group of real players to mentor them with new techniques to make each game very realistic.

D’Arcy Carden and Melanie Field are the main cast of “A League of Their Own,” the series based on the 1992 film of the same name. (Prime Video)

“They were very patient with us and really took their time,” Field says, and Carden adds, “There were so many of them, almost like one per actor. We really got individualized training, so everything we learned as kids was useful, but they definitely, you know, perfected it and told us everything we were doing wrong. A couple of actresses, who will not be named, have never played baseball before, but you can’t tell which is which because they all look good on screen.”

A more queer vision for the return of A League of Their Own

A League of Their Own It was originally born as a film in 1992 out of the need to show the world what the history of women would have been like who had to assume the responsibility of entertaining the United States with baseball games, while the men were far from their native country at the time. of war. This is how the first women’s league of this North American sport was created in the 1940s.

The story portrays the experiences of the women's baseball league in the 1940s through fictional characters. (Prime Video)

“Melanie and I loved the original movie, it was formative and important when we were kids. They hit the nail on the head, they told the story of all those women, I love them and as a fan of this film I don’t need to see that again.” D’Arcy Carden completely moved by this memory and emphasizes that, taking into account that they already did it, “we are not improving the characters in that story”.

“With the benefit of having passed 30 years, there is more information and women in the women’s league telling more and more stories. They were able to expand those stories and bring to light those that we could not hear, especially in that period of time, ”he adds in reference to the perspectives made from black and Latina women, as well as the stories of homosexuality and bisexuality that are included. in the production.

Abbi Jacobson (“Broad City”) is the co-creator and one of the leads in the historical drama. (Prime Video)

For Melanie Field, is like taking a look behind the curtain and showing the other side that could not be seen in the 90s film: “These women were really complex, three-dimensional people who deal with a lot at this time in their lives. I really love that we were able to expand the lens of the story, let everyone in.”

The same is portrayed in depth in their fictional peers, Greta and Jo, the two best friends who join the team to get to know themselves outside of their duality. Carden considers that Greta is complex to the extent that she appears at the beginning as a self-confident woman, but whose shell dissipates as the episodes go by. “They are two survivors, and they get into so much trouble and danger that they learned what works. Part of the personality they present is what works [para ellas]so I loved finding the balance between an insecure girl and the great woman that she is now, “he says.

This version of “A League of Their Own” also pays attention to African-American characters and their importance within this sport. (Prime Video)

For her part, Jo feels threatened by the arrival of Carson (abby jacobson) and is displaced from her role as friend and protector. “They both have an intense and beautiful platonic love, and a very strong bond. So, I think Jo didn’t want to lose that. […] It’s you and me, we are a team within the team. So when Greta starts to find her way to Carson, I do think Jo feels like, ‘What about me?’ Luckily, that turns into an opportunity for Jo to go out on her own, make new friends, and gain her own power.”

The episodes of the new fiction can now be seen in streaming. (Prime Video)

D’Arcy and Melanie, I think queer audiences are going to love this series for addressing a plot from the perspective of different women who come from many parts of the United States. What would you say to the queer women in the world who are going to see A League of Their Own?

DC: We are very proud of what we are telling. Personally, I am proud to be in a series that doesn’t just tell a story. I know that sounds general, but this is what happened [en ese entonces].

M: I really hope queer audiences feel visible. These strong queer women who came before us and had to fight in many ways: hiding, being afraid of being arrested and losing their dreams. But also something Maybelle Blair told us about his experience in the league is that it was a party. There’s a lot of joy and I hope the show captures that, there’s a lot of queer joy. Find yourself, your family, your community and your people. […] I think that’s something queer audiences today can relate to. I hope it looks like something that is very joyful to them and changed their lives forever.

A League of Their Own can be seen from this Friday August 12 in Prime Video.

