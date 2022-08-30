Daniel Radcliffe Transforms Into “Music Nerd” In “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” Trailer

During his career, the ian and humorist Al Yankovic He has distinguished himself by having such a particular and sometimes bizarre style, which is why the preview of the film that talks about the of his life and his rise to fame, could not be other than a clip full of extravagances, excesses and a lot of humor .

The trailer of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story presents , moving away more and more from the innocent image with which the world knew him in Harry Potter, to enter the world of Yankovica place that, as its title says, seems strange, as is the 62-year-old American artist that the young Brit plays.

More than 12 years had to pass for this film to be made. (Rocku Channel)

In the preview it can be seen that one of the main messages of the story is to accept oneself as each one is and it also shows how To the began to write his well-known songs and how he was inspired by the melody tracks that already existed and were very popular.

- Advertisement -

The trailer sets the comedic yet complicated tone expected of the film and also highlights Yankovik’s past, as well as his relationship with artists of the time such as madonnawho is played by the protagonist of Westworld, Evan Rachel Woodwho appears in the trailer having some intimate moments with the comedian.

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”) as Madonna in the biopic “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” She could also play the queen of pop in her own biopic. (RokuChannel)

At one point in the preview, the manager of Yankovic, Dr Demento, interpreted by Rainn Wilson (TheOffice)tells the musician that he considers that he interprets it “Like Virgin” is a “bad influence” on him.

For its part, Radcliffewho trained for this job, He looks almost unrecognizable in the clip, since he has very curly hair and a somewhat eccentric look, typical of how he dressed To the in the 80s

Al Yankovic is also serving as an executive producer for the film. (Roku Channel)

A few weeks ago, Daniel Radcliffe told the New York Times that after recording one of the scenes, Yankovic approached him to ask “Is that the weirdest thing you’ve ever done?”, to which the actor replied: “It’s the top 2. The other thing is that Paul Dano used me as a jet ski at the beginning of Swiss Army Man”. This sparked laughter from the musician, who reaffirmed that the British actor was the one to bring him to life on the screen.

- Advertisement -

In addition to being the co-writer of Weird: The Al Yankovic StoryOwn To the he also serves as an executive producer on the film and co-wrote the screenplay. The feature film is produced by Funny Or Die and depending on the production, this work seeks to explore every strange facet of the life of Yankovicfrom being an “instant success and sex symbol”, to the infamous romance that nearly destroyed him.

Yankovic co-wrote the script with “Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s” Eric Appel, who also directed the film. (RokuChannel)

The film directed by Eric Appleknown for his work on series such as Brooklyn Nine-Nine, new-girl either Silicon Valley. Beside Radcliffe Y Woodin Weird: The Al Yankovic Story also participate Julianne Nicholson (I, Tonya) as the mother of To the, Mary Yankovic, Toby Huss (Dickinson) like his father, Nick Yankovic, Spencer Treat Clark like the bass player steve jay, Dot-Marie Jones as Mama Bear and James Preston Rogers What Hulk Hogan.

Production is expected to arrive in Latin America at some point.