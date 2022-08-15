“Dangerous friendships”: the new period drama that will arrive in Latin America

Period s are never enough and friendships demonstrates this with its new advance, as well as the announcement of its premiere date in Latin .

Proving that there are never too many ways to tell a story, the StarzPlay series’ version of the French novel Les Liaisons Dangereuseswritten in 1782 by Pierre Choderlos It will be loaded with drama and seduction when it hits the platform on November 6. The platform revealed the trailer and new images.

The story is based on the French novel “Les Liaisons Dangereuses”. (StarzPlay)

The eight episodes that comprise this fiction will be released weekly on the streaming service every Sunday at midnight and the viewer will be transported to the 18th century, where they will witness the story of two lovers, Camille Y Valmont.

Dangerous friendships tells the story of Merteuil Y Valmont showing how they began as young lovers in the slums of Paris and how they rose to the heights of the French aristocracy through a series of schemes, manipulations and betrayals, eternally oscillating between love and war.

arrive-in.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> Actors Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton play Camille and Valmont. (StarzPlay) arrive-in.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

While Camille try to climb the social ladder after Marquise de Merteuil gave her a roof over her head, the love games between her and Valmont they only start to get darker and more sinister.

Alice Englert Y Nicholas Denton They play the notorious lovers: Camillewhich is welcomed by the current Marchioness of Merteuilinterpreted by Lesley Manvillenavigate his own path in a world of men, using the power of secrets to regain control and Valmontwho will stop at nothing to win back his title that was recently taken from him.

The showrunner of the show Harriet Warner explained that several seasons of this drama are expected. (StarzPlay)

This series is the brainchild of the showrunner Harriet Warner by Playground Entertainment with Colin Callender Y Flame Ventures of Tony Krantz in association with LionsgateTV.

Along with the teaser and release date information, the production also released a slew of photos showing its main cast in full-blown period attire. Along with the characters from Englert, Denton Y Manvillethe photos show the ever-changing relationships between the closest friend and ally of Camille, Victory (Kosar Ali) and noblewoman Jacqueline deMontrachet (Carice Van Houten).

It will be on November 6 that this series reaches the streaming platform. (StarzPlay)

Kosar Ali, Carice Van Houten, Hilton Pelser, Fisayo Akinade, Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Hakeem Kae-Kazim Y Tom Wlaschiha also star in this drama.

Harriet Warnerspoke a few days ago in the virtual session of TCA of the program, where he explained that the series is a “prelude” to the novel and hopes that it can continue for several seasons.

Dangerous friendships opens on November 6 in StarzPlay.

