5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftDanger in networks: new malware steals Facebook and YouTube accounts

Danger in networks: new malware steals Facebook and YouTube accounts

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Danger in networks: new malware steals Facebook and YouTube accounts
1677274692 danger in networks new malware steals facebook and youtube accounts.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Malware attacks are becoming more and more frequent and the newest danger is aimed at Facebook and YouTube accounts, which can cause great damage to their users. We are talking about S1ideload Stealer, a virus discovered by Bitdefender researchers.

Experts say that S1ideload Stealer has been active since 2022 and has been responsible for over 600 unique infections in the last half of 2022. The malware uses infected .exe files that masquerade as program installers to infiltrate a user’s computer.

Once installed, S1ideload Stealer searches for Facebook and YouTube login and password credentials to steal users’ accounts, in addition to using the machine for cryptocurrency mining for criminals, significantly reducing computer performance.

Image: BitDefender
- Advertisement -

The Bitdefender Advanced Threat Control (ATC) team advises that users never install applications or programs from unknown sources, as S1ideload Stealer uses social engineering to spread itself through comments on Facebook and YouTube, where potential victims are.

Executables are usually distributed through adult-oriented programs in compressed .zip files. The malware even uses a technique of parallel loading Windows DLLs, which makes detection and removal difficult.

S1ideload Stealer multiplies itself by installing and opening Google Chrome windows in the background, through which it accesses the stolen account and posts comments encouraging others to download the infected file.

In addition to Facebook and YouTube, ChatGPT has also become a decoy for criminals to spread malware on the internet.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

UK stores limit some fruit and veggie sales : NPR

Tech News

Twitter shut off its internal Slack, and now ‘everyone is barely working’

Today, let’s check in on Elon Musk’s Twitter, where sudden software outages and another...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.