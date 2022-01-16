Dancing With The Stars fans outraged over blunder at the beginning of the show

Dancing With The Stars fans were furious after the show experienced some technical issues on its second live show tonight.

The audio and picture were out of sync as presenters Nicky Byrne and Jennifer Zamparelli appeared on screen, with the picture moving ahead of their words.

As judges Loraine Barry, Brian Redmond and Arthur Gourounlian took to their seats, the announcer was calling out the wrong names due to the technical error.

The glitch was fixed just before the first ad break.

A spokesperson for Dancing with the Stars apologised to the confused viewers at home and confirmed that it would be sorted straight away.

They said: “Apologies for slight audio issues on tonight’s show. It will be resolved shortly!”

Taking to social media, fans expressed their fury over the technical issues.

One wrote: “The sound is socially distancing from what we’re seeing on screen.”

A second wrote: “Not able for the out of sync audio! Not what my TV licence is paying for.”

A third person joked: “Its like I’m watching a dubbed show #DWTSIRL Sort it out @RTEOne.”

Another added: “Picture and sound on Dancing With The Stars completely out of sync grand.”

A fifth said: “How long will it take RTÉ to notice the delay I wonder?”

Former RTE newscaster Aengus Mac Grianna kicked off the night with an energetic Charleston with his professional partner Emily Barker.

Speaking after the performance, which scored 16 points from the judges, he said: “I enjoyed every bit of it”

“I’m glad I was first in a way I just wanted to get out and do it.”

