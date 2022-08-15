Dall-E-2 & Co: Image generators in the test

AI do fascinating work, but how useful are they already? c’t 3003 tested Dall-E 2, Midjourney, Craiyon & Co.

Enter what you want to see in normal language: and image generation systems such as Dall-E 2 then calculate photorealistic images from this – at least often. Sometimes the result is also unsuccessful and has little to do with photorealism. c’t 3003 took a closer look at four of these systems: Dall-E 2, Midjourney, Craiyon (formerly Dall-E Mini) and the locally executable Disco Diffusion.

Please take a look at this: Looks good, doesn’t it? Well, but the crass thing is: All of these images were generated by an AI. In this video I test four such image AIs: Dall-E 2, Midjourney, Craiyon and, for the geeks among you, Disco-Diffusion. Pina will also explain how it all works. But don’t say afterwards that I didn’t warn you. What comes next is addictive!

I’m really a little bit in love with an artificial intelligence right now. Now, not like what you think, these totally generic, robot-looking AI characters. But really with a functioning AI that you can interact with yourself. The AI ​​is called Midjourney and was developed by a research group led by David Holz. That’s the one who invented those Leap Motion finger sensors. In my opinion, they never worked that well, but Midjourney is really awesome!

Images can be generated with Midjourney. This is nothing completely new. Craiyon – or “Dall E mini”, as it was previously called, has been available for free in the browser for a long time, but the images that come out of it somehow look really nicely generated. And a little creepy. Look, for example, if I type “A robot looking at the moon” into Craiyon, this is what comes out:

I mean, yeah, there’s a moon and some kind of robot, but really… I don’t know. Don’t convince me.

Or here. A flower in the style of van Gogh. There’s a certain resemblance, but it doesn’t knock me out.

Let’s see what Midjourney does with the same commands! First of all, the artificial intelligence that looks at the moon. That’s what came out of it. It’s a different number, isn’t it?

With Dall-E 2 it looks like this. Also cool, and very different from Midjourney.

With van Gogh’s flower, Midjourned does this and Dall E 2 does this. So – if these illustrations were in a van Gogh illustrated book – I don’t think I would have stumbled across them.

The examples were now quite artistic, but there is also a completely different way. Have a look here:

That’s what Midjourney does when you ask for a picture of a 3D rendered PacMan. I don’t know if PacMan would be happy with this rendering, but it looks a lot like typical 3D renderings. That comes out at Dall-E. Also nice!

Or here – a picture of a lawyer in front of large letters. If you look closely, the lawyer looks kinda weird, but hey, artistic licence, I’d say. This is now Midjourney, this makes Dall-E 2 out of the same command. So basically, Dall-E often leans toward the photorealistic, while Midjourney looks more artistic.

And here’s one of a rainy city at night, generated by Midjourney. It is clear that this is not a photo. But would you have realized that the image is generated and not hand drawn or rendered with a 3D program like Blender?

If all this leaves you cold: That’s how I felt at the beginning too. In the last few weeks I’ve seen pictures created with text for picture generators on social networks and found them very pretty, but only moderately exciting. It’s just an illustration, you see it every day. But I can tell you: It’s COMPLETELY different if you create it yourself. It feels like you can suddenly print out your thoughts or your dreams, and yeah, I think it’s kind of addicting. But before I show you where and how you can play around with it yourself, let’s ask Pina how the whole thing actually works.

Well, that might also explain why I’m so fascinated by it and why every picture surprises me anew. But enough of the preamble! This is how you can generate pictures yourself: The easiest way is with Craiyon or Dall-E mini. It just runs in the browser, you can find the link in the video description, you don’t need an account.

You then enter what the AI ​​should generate, which takes about a minute and then you immediately see nine results. We call this text description here denglish “Prompt” – this prompt must always be entered in English, so far we have not found any German-language image generators. It is important that the prompt can contain not only what is to be seen on the image, but also in which style. “Digital art” is very popular, so it looks like this. Or “photorealistic”, but that often doesn’t work so well. It can also be super concrete, like “studio lightning in the style of terry richardson” or “science fiction book cover”. You can experiment a lot, and that’s what makes it so addictive.

It’s free for personal use, so you might want to print it on a t-shirt, for example. However, the resolution of 740×740 pixels is actually too low and the images are also quite blurry.

Incidentally, the Dall-E Mini aka Crayion source code is on Github, and Boris Dayma is in charge of the project. However, the makers of the “real” Dall-E have meanwhile complained about the name and that is why the Dall-E-Mini will be called Craiyon in the future, because the Dall-E Mini is not a slimmed-down version of the Dall-E, but a completely independent project.

Yes, and that brings us to Dall-E or Dall-E 2. Behind it is OpenAI, they are the people who have already developed the very powerful text generator GPT-3 and one of the founders is: Elon Musk. (It really comes up here in every second video, meh!) Dall-E also runs in the browser and is currently in version 2 in beta, and is only available by invitation. You have to wait a long time for an invite. For example, we were put on the waiting list at the beginning of April and still no access. We know from other people who didn’t identify themselves as journalists that the whole thing went faster – but that could also have been a coincidence.

Once you have access, you can also try out Dall-E-2 for free and get 15 credits per month for free, generating an image costs one credit each time. If you want to do more, you have to buy credits. 115 credits cost 15 US dollars, i.e. 13 US cents per generation. There are four pictures to choose from and you can use them commercially. With the Dall-E-2, the images are 1024 x 1024 pixels.

Midjourney offers more, namely 1664 x 1664 pixels. Midjourney is also still in beta at the moment, but you can register at any time and get started right away. Midjourney works as a bot within Discord, which can be a bit confusing at first. If you have a Discord account, click “Sign in with Discord” on midjourney.com. Then a chat with Midjourney will open in Discord. You have to accept the invitation to the midjourney discord server and then you click on one of the newbie rooms and you can start generating pictures with /imagine. However, since ALL newbies are in the newbie rooms and generate pictures, it quickly becomes confusing. But the newbie area is free of charge. If you take out a subscription, you get your own bot, and then only your own pictures appear. 200 images for $10 a month, unlimited for $30.

But beware: What you generate with the personal bot is also public and appears in the community feed. But you can’t generate anything suggestive anyway, all these services block that. By the way, it’s worth taking a look at the community feed. There you can see what others have generated, and above all you can see which commands they used. In order to generate cool images with such an AI, you have to practice a bit and a suggestion can’t hurt. Here is the command e.g. B. “the cutest fox in the multiverse” – well done, I would say.

Joar, and if you’re in the mood for tinkering, then there’s also Disco Diffusion, where Pina explains how it works herself:

Which generator is best at what now? This comparison here shows the characteristics of the four models at a glance.

Clearly: Craiyon or Dall-E-Mini basically looks worse than the other candidates – everything is always muddy and slightly creepy, which again has its own charm. But I would trust myself, Dall-E-Mini-or. Instantly recognizable Craiyon images. It’s definitely not that easy for the others. Dall-E 2 has advantages in photorealism – look here – Midjourney takes more “artistic” pictures and is higher resolution. Disco diffusion is pretty good at landscapes, but faces aren’t that nice. My personal favorite is definitely Midjourney, simply because I really like this artistic style – but maybe you see it completely differently, it really depends on your taste.

Now you can dismiss the whole thing as a funny gimmick. I don’t think so. I think: This will turn the commercial art and illustration industry inside out and will certainly replace it in some places. Ey, just how much time we spend on thumbnails – will we only do it with an AI prompt in the future? In any case, the renowned magazine The Economist has already had a cover generated by Midjourney. That a machine designed it and not a human being; surely nobody would have noticed if the Economist had not communicated this openly. And even if you don’t use the images generated by the AI ​​directly, you can use them as a basis or inspiration for your own drawings, pictures, illustrations and so on.

No matter which of the generators you try, I wish you a lot of fun! And I’m really curious what kind of pictures you create, maybe you’ll send me your favorite by email or tag me on Insta. So, I’m going to print out dreams again. Bye!

