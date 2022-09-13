Daily social media consumption: 30 minutes less and sports have an effect

Social can be addictive and reduce well-being: 30 minutes less a day, on the other hand, can have a positive on well-being.

Studies and surveys show again and again how negatively social media can influence and even become addictive. A team from the Research and Treatment Center for Mental Health at the Ruhr University Bochum, headed by Dr. Julia Brailovskaia pursued. In a study with 642 subjects published in the journal Public Health, the researchers showed that reducing social media by half an hour and more exercise improves mental health.

- Advertisement -

The test subjects were divided into different groups and had to follow the researchers’ instructions for two weeks: The group that only reduced their social media consumption started with consumption for around 130 minutes. Another group increased their daily exercise by 30 minutes and were not instructed to change their social media time – their average social media time was previously 121 minutes. The online time was measured with statistics on the smartphone and surveys, among other things. One group increased daily exercise while reducing their social media consumption by half an hour (mixed group). The control group received no instructions and started with about 125 minutes a day on social media at the beginning of the study – their consumption decreased by seven minutes after two weeks and by the end of the study to a daily consumption of about 115 minutes.

Intervention phase two weeks

Results were measured using online questionnaires using an adapted version of the Facebook Intensity Scale and a social media addiction scale (abridged version of the Bergen Social Media Addiction Scale). Among other things, the “duration, intensity and emotional significance of their social media use, physical activity, their life satisfaction, their subjective feeling of happiness, depressive symptoms, the psychological stress caused by the Covid 19 pandemic” were determined.

According to their own statements, those who followed the instructions for two weeks felt “happier, more satisfied, less stressed by Corona and less depressed”. According to the study, the effects lasted up to six months after the study. The combination of more sport and reduced consumption proved to be particularly effective. Although everyone except the control group reduced their social media consumption by around 30 minutes, the participants in the mixed group did so by as much as 45 minutes.

Corona as a reason for the study

- Advertisement -

During the corona crisis lockdowns and contact restrictions increased, the consumption of online media increased. Although Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook, Twitter and Co. distract, according to researchers, consumption can also lead to addictive behavior and thus to emotional dependence. Therefore, Brailovskaia wanted to know “given the uncertainty as to how long the corona crisis would last”, how one could contribute to “protecting people’s mental health with offers that were as free and as accessible as possible”. The study was funded by the Center of Advanced Internet Studies (CAIS).