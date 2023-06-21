Daily Digest: Visa names new CFO; Twitter faces potential class-action suit over payouts

HomeTech NewsDaily Digest: Visa names new CFO; Twitter faces potential class-action suit over...

Good morning, Bay Area, and welcome to the longest day of the year … celestially speaking, of course. Starting the day with AI, here’s a look at what President Joe Biden said about the burgeoning industry during his recent Bay Area visit. And speaking of artificial intelligence, another big player is throwing their hat into the that ring, as SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son said at the company’s shareholder meeting that SoftBank is “ready to shift to offense mode” and to “lead the AI revolution.” Moving…

