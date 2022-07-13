HomeTech NewsDaftpage, to create Geocities-style web pages

Daftpage, to create Geocities-style web pages

By Brian Adam
Surely many of you started on this Internet by creating a web page in geocities, where animated gifs of doors opening and skulls laughing were the stars of the sector.

The pages were personal, they didn’t think much about SEO or usability, they thought about content and fun. They were chaotic, and that had its charm.

Now there is a website that wants us to return to chaos, a site that allows us to make web pages without limits, with creativity, with gifs, with whatever we want. The idea is to express ourselves, not to sell products or appear first in google.

This is daftpage.com, a place from where we can drag and drop content, write as if it were a normal text editor, with a practically non-existent learning curve and with a free option.

How to improve the privacy and security of your TikTok account

It’s a simple yet powerful website builder for creators and non-programmers that works like a document. We just have to start writing, so that creating a website is easy and accessible to everyone.

Most of the advanced features are free with no limits, but if you want your own domain, you’ll have to pay.

We can do, completely free:

– Unlimited websites.
– Unlimited pages.
– Unlimited traffic.
– Free accommodation.
– File upload.
– Use of Daftpage subdomain.
– Automatic HTTPS.
– Use of directory mode (to turn any page into a knowledge base).

The premium version, in addition to having a custom domain, allows custom code integration, doesn’t display Daftpage branding, has higher file upload limits, and plans to add team collaboration in the future.

An interesting option to express yourself on the Internet.

