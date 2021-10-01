Dad and three kids living in bedroom while dream new home sits empty

A father and his three kids have spent months sharing a single bedroom for months after their dream of finally moving to a permanent home turned sour.

Syed Fahran and his family bought a home at Cornerpark on the Peamount Road, Newcastle last year but a dispute over connection of the water supply has left 20 families in limbo and unable to move in.

Syed told Dublin Live he had already enrolled the children in the local school but has had to keep them home because of the distance from his temporary accommodation.

He said: “We enrolled our three kids in school in Newcastle but I can’t take them from Sandyford to Dublin 22 because I won’t be able to work if I do.

“I had to take three weeks off from work to bring them to school, a 40 minute drive. After three weeks I’d to go back to work and

“I spoke with the school. My kids aren’t going to school now and I’m working from home. I’m the only person who can take them but if I do I can’t work because of the traffic. It’s a 160 minute journey for me every day to bring them to school. We’ve been homeless for two months.”

The family lived in an Airbnb, which cost €250 per day, as well as staying in student accommodation before staying with friends.

The development consists of 25 homes, the majority of which have been fully complete since the start of this year, and some others since the middle or end of last year.

An aspect of the planning permission involving the routing of the pipework for the water network was withdrawn, with the onus but on the developer to find an alternative solution.

The pipe network was then rerouted through land which is owned by a third party, leading to an impasse between the developer and Irish Water.

The houses were built and the pipe work for the water supply and sewerage were laid to connect to an existing network on the Peamount Road.

The pipes needed updating but a dispute between developers Alanna Homes and Irish Water over where they were rerouted to has led to the work not being scheduled.

This has left many buyers homeless, as they expected to be allowed to move in back in July 2020 and have not been able to secure short term leases until the work is completed.

“We’re having a very tough time,” said Syed.

“I received an email from the builders three months back saying that our house was ready, it just needs a final inspection so you can come and take a look.

“We reported a few things wrong and we were told that it would take two weeks to fix things up but nothing was mentioned about Irish Water.

“We gave notice to our landlord where I was living for four years, everything was set up in Sandyford. It was a great area with everything around, and the very next day he was able to secure new tenants so we had to leave on August 6.

“Because the house wasn’t ready, we took temporary student accommodation for three weeks in the hopes of moving to the new house after that time period. It was very expensive, I was charged €2,200 for 21 days.

“There were more delays from Irish Water and they said they’d let us know when it’d be resolved. By that time I’d left my house and I was waiting in student accommodation with my three kids. I have two sons, who are seven and a daughter who is six.

“I didn’t know how long it’d be until we could move in, we were told that the student accommodation lease couldn’t be extended so we had to leave.”

But that was only the beginning of Syed’s constant moving around the county with his family.

He explained: “At that time there was nothing. I had to move into a place where I paid €250 per day. This was excluding other living expenses like food.

“I never take any favours but I had to reach out to a friend because I didn’t know where to go with my family. So I had a place sorted for a week, I’ve continuously had to move because I can only find places with a minimum of one year lease.

“I had to move in with another friend, I lived in one room with my three kids for a week, I had to move there to a new place where I am now, but it’s only for two weeks.

“Now we have to leave here on Sunday, we still don’t know when we can move into our house. Will it take weeks or months? There’s nowhere I can move for the short term in Ireland, even if we find somewhere, it probably won’t be near the kids’ school.

“We’ve put all our furniture in storage and it costs €250 per month, we’ve retailers ringing us telling us to collect our stuff for the house – but we’ve no where to put it. We’ve moved so many times, we only have two basic bags with the clothes we need.

“One of my son’s had surgery on his leg recently too, he’s in a cast, it’s hard to manage everything. All the problems come at once, but he’s better now. We’re so tired, we just need clarity, they’ve no idea how we’re living during the wait.”

Wayne Stewart, another person who is waiting to move into his home spoke to Dublin Live. He claims he’s living in “a storage unit” as his new house isn’t ready yet.

He said: “Financially it’s very tough from month to month when you’re under a microscope and for our own headspace, we’re in an apartment but all of our stuff is paid for, some of it is here, some is still with the retailers.

“It doesn’t fit where we are, it’s taking up so much room, we’re basically living in a storage unit.

“There’s 19 other families waiting to move into newly built houses and it’s being held up in legal red tape between Irish Water, the builders at Alanna Homes and South Dublin County Council. We were promised that we could move in during the summer of 2020.

“We’re locked into contracts and we’ve been told by the builders that we can walk away from the contracts but we’re locked in with the price we paid at the time which is lower than the current housing market.

“A lot of people are waiting out, we don’t know how long it’s going to be. We’re stuck, when you’re saving for a mortgage you can’t do anything, you’ve to save your money.

“You’ve to show the bank that you can save every month but this isn’t considering the fact that we’re still renting as well. But the price of short term renting is ridiculous.

“Furniture stores, floor providers, fitters and retailers are chasing us asking to take the stuff out of the warehouse because it’s been there so long.

“We’ve been left in the dark for the guts of a year so we called a protest and we’ve complained to the builders, Irish Water but they can’t share anything with us because of GDPR, they can only share with the builder.

“All this legal stuff needs to be sorted, we’ve been waiting over a year to move in. We want to start getting on with things and live our lives.”

Independent Councillor, Francis Timmons also told Dublin Live: “I fully support the families that purchased their houses in Cornerpark Newcastle in May 2020, and were told they would be in by July 2020. They are now 14 months plus later and still not in their new homes.

“The issue is between Alanna Homes and Irish Water. It seems that the pre-planning agreement for the Irish Water connection was that Alanna Homes would connect pipes to the Peamount Road.

“However after construction Alanna Homes were advised that this would not be possible as the pipe work on Peamount Road needed upgrading by Irish Water and this would not be happening for some years to come.

“This is not good enough and this must be resolved as a matter of urgency’’

A spokesperson for Irish Water said: “For this development Irish Water is ready to facilitate connection to the site as soon as the developer can confirm they have secured the relevant permissions from other site owners to connect through their sites.”

South Dublin County Council and Alanna Homes have been contacted by Dublin Live for comment.

