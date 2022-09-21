HomeTech NewsCyrusher XF690, unboxing, assembly and first impressions

Cyrusher XF690, unboxing, assembly and first impressions

Published on

By Brian Adam
cyrusher is a fast-recognizing electric bike manufacturer. We only have to take a look at the size of the wheels to know which manufacturer we are talking about.

A few days ago I received, after only three days of waiting, the impressive Cyrusher XF690the 1000W folding bike that has five levels of assistance, autonomy of more than 80 km and a design that makes you fall in love.

In this first video that I have made I show you the assembly, what comes in the box and in what conditions it arrives. It took me about 50 minutes to assemble it, although I recognize that it could be done in much less.

Available for 1799 euros at cyrusher.es, it has a 48V 12.8Ah battery, a 27-speed Shimano, front and rear suspension (very useful when we go up the mountain), twist throttle (perfect when we are standing on a slope and we want to start without too many problems)… The details of its characteristics and its performance in different terrains will be described in future videos.

As you can see in this one, in the box there is also a set of assembly tools (allen keys and wrench), along with the pump, charger, battery and fenders, included in the price.

By the way, as it has come from Prague (where they have a distributor in Europe), there are no customs duties to pay, even if the manufacturer is from the United States.

First impressions

So far I have only done about 10 kilometers with it, I have not yet climbed the mountain or stopped going down at high speeds, I have only walked around the city, capturing the eyes of all those who are impressed with the wheels of a Cyrusher, with maximum assistance of 2 when going up some other slope.

On these rides you can see that, although the weight of the bike is 38 kg, and mine is 90, the design and power is enough to make every ride a pleasant ride when we need it.

