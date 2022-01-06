Cydia vs Apple: the judge closes the lawsuit filed by the “alternative” app store

You probably remember the lawsuit filed by Jay Freeman, creator of the alternative app store for iOS Cydia, who accused Apple of anti-competitive practices more than a year ago, claiming that it held some sort of illegal monopoly. Good, US judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers upheld Apple’s motion to dismiss the case, which would in fact fall into thin air.

Freeman has until next January 19 to present some sort of appeal to this decision, but at the moment it is not clear if he will try everything in order to try to move forward a procedure that does not seem destined to give him great satisfaction. The dispute somehow rhymes with what Epic argued in the long classroom clash against Apple, even if unlike Fortnite which is alive and well (even if it loses a few shots every now and then) the Cydia project now has its roaring years behind it. .