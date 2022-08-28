HomeTech GiantsAppleCyclist suffers accident and is found by paramedics thanks to call made...

Cyclist suffers accident and is found by paramedics thanks to call made by Apple Watch

By Abraham
Cyclist suffers accident and is found by paramedics thanks to call made by Apple Watch
The apple Watch once again featured a scene of heroism after saving the life of a Californian cyclist who had an accident during a mountain bike course, a sport that consists of cycling in mountainous terrain in isolated areas of urban space and can be performed in a group or individually.

According to Ryan McConnaughey, 23, earlier this year he was cycling in Spring Valley, California, when he fell from his bike, hitting his head on the ground and remaining paralyzed from the neck down and unable to pick up his smartphone. to call for medical assistance or people nearby.

Second McConnaughey, at the time of the accident used the voice command “Hey, Siri!” to activate your Apple Watch — the model of which was not specified by the sportsman — and send the location to a trusted friend, in addition to calling 911, an emergency servicefrom the United States, reporting the fall and requesting an ambulance.

With the arrival of the paramedics, Ryan was taken to the hospital and underwent numerous tests and surgeries, being diagnosed as a quadriplegic losing the movement of the trunk, arms and legs. Despite the sequel, he says that “this watch saved my life. Without a doubt. No way would anyone have found me”.

Apple Watch interface. (Image: Reproduction).
More like this

