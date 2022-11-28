Cybersecurity trends for 2023 according to Check Point

- Advertisement -

In a very delicate socio-economic context, 2022 has also been a very difficult year for cybersecurity. War-related attacks in Ukraine and ransomware have been undisputed protagonists.

Ransomware has been the protagonist in 2022 and will continue to be so next year

This is confirmed by the security firm Check Point, which warns about the increase in threats that has occurred this year and that will continue to occur in 2023 with complete safety. In this sense, five trends that have marked 2022 can be outlined and that will undoubtedly have to be taken into account for 2023. They are the following:

1. Rise of ransomware. One in 40 companies is impacted by ransomware as of July 2022 on average in the world. This represents an increase of 59% compared to the previous year, and the trend is that it will continue the same. Both small businesses and large companies reported attacks of this type, with an alarming increase of 182% compared to the same period last year.

The education/research sector is the most attacked globally, with an average of more than 2,300 attacks per organization each week, 53% more compared to the second quarter of 2021. Therefore, in the coming year they must take extreme precautions to avoid the impact of this type of attack, it is becoming more widespread and manages to do more damage. To mitigate its effects, it is important to make backup copies of data, keep systems updated and train employees in cybersecurity.

2. Cloud environment in danger: Managing the complexity of protecting their cloud infrastructures across multiple platforms is a challenge for companies, which also suffer from a shortage of knowledge and skills in this field. As the transition to the cloud accelerates, the ability to streamline your security becomes vital. 75% of companies would like to have a single platform with a control panel to protect their data, but the reality is that 80% of companies have to juggle three or more independent solution dashboards to set up the infrastructure cloud.

3. Increase in constant cyberattacks: In 2022 there has been a 28% increase in weekly cyberattacks. It is increasingly important to have a good cybersecurity system to avoid any type of risk.

4. Phishing continues to rise: Microsoft, DHL or Google have been among the most impersonated brands in Spain throughout the year, likewise, social networks have consolidated this year among the three most impersonated sectors, since WhatsApp and LinkedIn have been in the top positions in the list of the 10 most plagiarized brands.

5. The Hybrid Workspace: Since the incorporation of teleworking, the intensity of cyberattacks has increased, exposing companies to new vulnerabilities. Cybercriminals are fully aware that most institutions and companies do not have the necessary tools and it is possible that they take time to identify and remedy any type of threat, with the benefit that this entails for them.