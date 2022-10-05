Cybersecurity: Know the Key Trends and Predictions for 2023 | TC detective

The year 2022 is already coming to an end, and thinking turns to 2023. With this, experts, internet users and companies start to think about cybersecurity trends for the future, in order to prepare to avoid any kind of problem in the future. After all, what are the predictions for the possible threats or care that will be seen most in the next year? Detective TechSmart has separated the main topics and shows you in this column.

ransomware groups

- Advertisement - One of the main threats for 2023 is the growth of ransomware groups. This classification symbolizes a type of malware that performs the hijacking of data from individuals or companies, in addition to charging a value for the “rescue” of the information. Paying this amount does not always mean having the data back and being free from future extortion. Although vulnerabilities have reduced, according to the report The 471 Cyber ​​Threat Report, the severity level has increased. In other words, when these groups are successful, the “damage” done to victims tends to be greater. Auto Bonus 2020: five Euro 6 cars to buy for less than 10,000 Euro It is always worth paying attention to having a security solution on your devices that can detect and stop any such attempt, in addition to using two-factor authentication, an authenticator app and all the resources available to make any invasion of your accounts difficult.

geotargeted phishing

- Advertisement - As much as it seems to be an outdated practice, the phishing it is still widely used by cybercriminals to capture their victims, through “baits” that draw the internet user’s attention and make him click on a link to a malicious website or pass on his personal information in exchange for a false promise of some benefit. The difference is that attackers tend to improve their techniques of attracting users, to go beyond simple deceptive emails or messages in apps. One of these strategies is geolocation. In practice, a phishing geotargeting makes the attempted scam or data theft more personalized. That is, the attempt will have a language or an appeal adapted to what the potential victim has. The result of this is the greater amount of success of cybercriminals. - Advertisement - The great care here is not to believe suspicious content that comes to you, or pass your sensitive information to strangers or on pages without the proper certainty of veracity.

Remote work and distance education

Something that started with the need for social distancing in the most critical period of the coronavirus pandemic, remote work and online learning are also two concerns for 2023. More consolidated than two years ago, professional and teaching practices directly at home or from anywhere with internet demand some care, as attacks on these sectors grow. In the specific part of remote work, it will become increasingly necessary to promote greater awareness of cybersecurity in order to prevent further identity theft and network intrusions. These threats not only put employee information at risk, they can compromise the entire company. So you can transfer the videos from your PC to your iPhone in seconds On the other hand, with the growth of targets of hacker attacks against distance education – especially in higher education –, the concern to protect the identity of these students, as well as access to the cloud, tends to grow for the next year.

high volume of data