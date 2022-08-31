“Cyberpunk: Edgerunners”: Netflix series coming on September 13th

The anime “ : ” will be available on from September 13th. A new trailer was released to accompany the announcement.

The anime series “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” is scheduled to be shown on Netflix from September 13th. Netflix and CD Projekt Red announced this in an explicitly adult trailer. The series will consist of ten episodes, each 30 minutes long.

The trailer shows two minutes of scenes from the anime series – accompanied by a Beethoven remix. The series was produced by Japanese animation studio Trigger in collaboration with Netflix and CD Projekt Red.

“Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” was announced in the summer of 2020, half a year before the game template “Cyberpunk 2077” was even launched. The series is one of numerous video game adaptations to be seen in series format on Netflix, including The Witcher, Arcane, and Castlevania, among others. A series of Sony’s “Horizon” video games is also planned.



