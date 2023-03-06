5G News
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Named Anime of the Year by Crunchyroll

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Named Anime of the Year by Crunchyroll
Cyberpunk 2077 had an extremely troubled launch, but CD Projekt RED managed to turn it around and fix the game so that it would be acceptable on PC and new generation consoles.

In addition to improving the acceptance and profits of the game, the developer managed to expand the franchise by announcing an expansion and a sequel, as well as an adaptation in partnership with Netflix called Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Speaking of the animated series, Crunchyroll, the anime streaming giant, named it “Anime of the Year” in its most recent awards.

At an awards show held in Tokyo, Japan this past weekend, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners was honored with the night’s top award, as well as the award for Best Performance by an English Voice Actor.

It’s a great honor! We would like to thank everyone for their support, votes and for watching our anime.

Crunchyroll is an anime streaming service that offers more than 1000 anime series and has more than 120 million registered users in more than 200 countries.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners launched on Netflix in mid-September and was a huge hit, both for the streaming platform and CD Projekt, who partially attributed a recent surge in Cyberpunk 2077 sales to the success of the series.

Sadly, despite its success, CD Projekt Red Japan Country Manager Satoru Honma stated last year that there were no plans to continue the Cyberpunk Edgerunners story.

Did you watch the anime? What do you think?

