Cyberpunk 2077 will receive "Game of the Year" version in 2023

Published on

By Abraham
Cyberpunk 2077 will receive “Game of the Year” version in 2023
Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the most controversial games in the video game industry in recent years, but for the wrong reasons. When released, it faced the fury and disappointment of players due to its deplorable technical state, especially on last generation consoles.

However, the work of CD Projekt Red in trying to fix the game and bring improvements yielded good results, mainly due to the growing number of players who decided to give the title another chance. Soon, the title will receive a ”Game of the Year” version, which will bring together the main contents in a special edition.

At an investor meeting in Warsaw, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kicinski revealed that the company plans to release the Cyberpunk Game of the Year edition in 2023, following the launch of the Phantom Liberty expansion and another “substantial” update, which it was not detailed.

In addition, the intention is that after the release of the edition, the company will end support for the title and begin to focus its efforts on producing the sequel, codenamed Orion and revealed in October.

The website Stockwatch.pl revealed that Adam Kicinski said he is excited for the future of Cyberpunk in 2023, confirming the re-release of the game in a special edition.

It’s the natural order of things, it was the same with The Witcher, which after its two expansions received the Game of the Year version. The same can be expected in this case (Cyberpunk 2077).”

This year was a positive one for CD Projekt Red. In addition to Cyberpunk 2077 being popular with the public, the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners broke records on Netflix, becoming one of the most successful productions on the platform. Soon, there will also be the release of The Witcher 3 for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

