Cyberpunk 2077 will receive a new and promising update

In just over three months It will be the second anniversary of the arrival of 2077 on the market. Without a doubt, you will remember that it was one of the most popular releases of recent years, but not exactly for the better. The amount of broken promises by CD Projekt RED, and that resulted in an endless list of bugs, absolutely pitiful versions for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, AI models and NPCs unworthy of a triple A, a vertical density much lower than what was promised by the company… in short, an absolute disaster.

Personally, as the person who bought it (in fact, in duplicate, both the Stadia version and the GOG version), I felt absolutely disappointed by CD Projekt RED, that studio that until now had fascinated us with The Witcher trilogy and with Good Old Games, the game store with the best conditions and which also allows you to recover great classics for very reasonable prices. All the prestige, harvested over the years, filtered at the speed of light down the drain.

However, despite the disaster, the company promised to publish patches that would solve all the problems (well, the solvable ones, of course) and since then, admittedly, they’ve stuck to their guns on that, with new s every so often. The last major update, so far, was the one in March of this year, and it is that this finally meant the long-awaited arrival of the version of Cyberpunk 2077 for the current generation of consoles, a long-awaited and celebrated milestone.

Although the 1.5 update marked a before and after, to the point that for many users it finally meant what Cyberpunk 2077 should have been when it was published. But that doesn’t mean that CD Projekt RED was satisfied. Without a doubt, with the aim of recovering at least part of the lost prestige, hhave continued to work on improvements to the game and consequently, as you can read in the tweet top, tomorrow there will be a presentation dedicated to Cyberpunk Edgerunners, the Netflix anime that premieres at the end of September, but that will surely also mean the presentation of the 1.6 update, and/or news about the DLC announced practically since the launch of the game .

At the time, yes, CD Projekt RED promised a free DLC, which was originally going to see the light at the beginning of last year. However, for some time now what has been heard about is paid DLCs. With a little luck, tomorrow we will know if the company has remained true to its original purpose or if, on the contrary, it will be time to checkout.