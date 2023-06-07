Cyberpunk 2077 sequel expected to start development in 2024

- Advertisement -

Studio CD Projekt Red is preparing to start development on a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, with the research phase expected to begin in 2024. That will be the next step after the release of the long-awaited Phantom Liberty expansion, which will mark the end of the 2077 support and the start of a new era for the series. This information was revealed at a recent earnings call, where CDPR shared news about what is happening within the company. In it, the company states that it plans to begin the research phase of the next Cyberpunk game, codenamed Project Orion, once support for Phantom Liberty wanes, freeing up more developers.

While much of that talk of a sequel is currently shrouded in financial terms, CDPR is clear that it already has "some Project Orion-related expenses," even though development has yet to begin. The developer then explains that production on the sequel will begin as soon as its new studio is ready. That studio will be based in Boston, and will be dedicated to the next Cyberpunk game. "We expect the studios to start operating in early 2024 […] once the studio is up and running in 2024, the [custos de pesquisa] should increase," CDPR explains to investors. "Once the Phantom Liberty is released, we will definitely need to dedicate some resources to patching and updating. [Mas] some people will join Polaris, which is already in development, […] and some will join Orion".

The fact that there is already some effort in Project Orion's research phase is an encouraging sign, likely making it easier to ramp up development once the core team is done with Phantom Liberty. However, these are still the incredibly early stages of development, and considering how long 2077 took to go from research to launch, we're likely in for a long wait. Things can be sped up by the fact that CDPR has defined its own vision of the Cyberpunk universe now, so less time can be spent adapting the source material and deciding which aspects of the world to use. But if the release of 2077 has taught us anything, it's that we shouldn't rush these things.