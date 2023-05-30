Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion will get new details at Summer Game Fest 2023

- Advertisement -

Update (05/29/2023) – GS

Although Sony has kicked off the season of summer (North American) events in the video game industry, we will still have a lot of news being released over the next few days, especially during the Summer Game Fest broadcast, which will be attended by from dozens of developers. As previously promised, CD Projekt RED will take advantage of Summer Game Fest to reveal new features of the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion. According to the company, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be present at the event that will be broadcast worldwide and will also be present at Summer Game Fest: Play Days, an in-person event where members of the press will be able to play some games.

The playable demo and confirmation of a new trailer hint at big news about the expansion, which could mean the developer is more than ready to reveal the release date. The Summer Game Fest is scheduled for June 8 (16h in Brasilia). The Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty expansion is in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and PC. So, looking forward to the news?

Update (03/31/2023) – GS

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will have new details revealed in June this year

Even though the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 was extremely troubled, CD Projekt Red managed to turn it around and make the franchise a success. - Advertisement - In addition to a second game that is already in development, the studio is also working on the Phantom Liberty expansion for the first game, which promises to be a high-budget project that will leave fans impressed. Through a post on its social networks, the studio revealed that it plans to reveal new details of the expansion in June of this year. Exciting news, chooms: in June we’ll start sharing more information about the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Considering the expected date for revealing the news, it’s likely that CD Projekt Red planned to make them at E3, but with the cancellation of the event, it’s quite possible that we have an online event for it now. - Advertisement -

Phantom Liberty stars Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, an FIA agent for the new United States of America. Sasha Gray will also join the expansion. She will voice Ash, a radio DJ on the game’s 89.7 Growl FM station. The expansion will also see the return of Johnny Silverhand, the character played by Keanu Reeves, alongside a new cast of characters. So, looking forward to the expansion of Cyberpunk 2077?

Original text – 01/24/2023

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Will Be CD Projekt Red’s Biggest Budget Expansion

Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion will be CD Projetk Red’s biggest budget DLC to date, according to the company itself. In an article published in the Polish newspaper Parkiet, a developer manager confirmed that the expansion will be the studio’s most expensive and that its development is flowing well.

According to Marek Bugdoł, CD Projekt Red is pleased with the expansion’s current state of development and says it hopes the new adventures and characters will appeal to those already familiar with Cyberpunk, as well as encourage new players to visit Night City for the first time. . Phantom Liberty will be an expansion of Cyberpunk 2077 with a focus on espionage and set in a new district of Night City. It will bring renowned actor Idris Elba as Solomon Reed, Sasha Gray as 89.7 Growl FM radio DJ Ash, plus the return of Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand.