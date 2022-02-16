Cyberpunk 2077: it finally reaches the new generation, really

Since the release of Cyberpunk 2077, it was crystal clear that there was still quite a bit of work to be done for the game to be capable of take advantage of everything the new generation of consoles had to offer. In order to maximize sales, the studio opted for the version for the previous generation (remember that its arrival on the market coincided with that of PS5 and Xbox One), leaving a version optimized for PS5 and Xbox Series on the list. of pending tasks.

A little over a year has passed since then, and after the time it took for CD Projekt Red to fix the vast set of problems with the released versions, the time has finally come to get down to work with the long-awaited versions of Cyberpunk 2077 for the new generation. And after waiting, today the company has announced that the clock has ended the countdown and, consequently, the versions of Cyberpunk 2077 for the new generation of consoles are now available.

The list of novelties in this patch 1.5, with which Cyberpunk 2077 finally lives up to what current-generation players deserve, is not as extensive as that of the remembered update 1.2, which included more than 500 Modifications, but it doesn’t fall short either. And on this occasion it must be recognized that the company has acted with much more transparency than in the original launch of the game. It seems that we can take that lesson for granted, without a doubt good news.

Thus, we are not going to review all the news that comes with the patch, but we will pay attention to the most important ones, starting without a doubt with the arrival at Cyberpunk 2077 for consoles, finally, of the ray tracing, although ray tracing will only be applied to the local illumination of shadows. It is a great advance but, of course, it does not reach the level that we have seen in the PC version, in which, with the combination of ray tracing and DLSS, it gave results as spectacular as the one we showed you at the time. From now on, players will have two new graphics modes: ray tracing and performance.

We also found various visual quality improvementssome of them unspecified, Wide Dynamic Range (HDR) mode adjustments to equalize the way Cyberpunk 2077 looks across the various platforms it’s available on, and for PS5 owners, support has been added for PS5 headset spatial (3D) sound and some DualSense controller-specific features.

For all, have been added improvements related to driving, the city and the NPCs , as well as some changes in relation to the gameplay, such as making the easy mode now a little less easy and introducing variations in the game’s economy. What’s more,

But you may be wondering what I said earlier, that CD Projekt Red now seems to be trying to be more transparent, and you want to know what I mean. Well, first of all, along with the announcement of the release of Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 and the native version for the current generation of consoles, the studio has published two videos in which we can see the game running on both consoles:

Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 on PlayStation 5

Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 on Xbox Series

Without a doubt, the evolution is evident and, although some functions such as ray tracing could go further, it is evident that if we compare with what was before, it is like talking about night and day.

But that is not all. So that players do not have to trust the videos published by them, the developer has made available to all users a free trial version which, lasting an hour and a half, will allow players to assess for themselves how the game works on their consoles.

Obviously (or maybe not so much, but personally it seems the most logical to me) users who have the version of Cyberpunk 2077 for PlayStation 4 and/or for Xbox One will be able to update to this patch and, therefore, to the specific version for the current generation, completely free of charge. And for those who were waiting for this moment to come to acquire it, the news is even better, since to celebrate the launch both versions count, for a few days, with 50% discount on its original price, so you can buy Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 for 24.99 euros, while the price of the Xbox version is 34.99 euros.