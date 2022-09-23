Cyberpunk 2077 is successful again and records record of active players

HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftCyberpunk 2077 is successful again and records record of active players

By Abraham
CD Projekt Red has revealed that cyberpunk 2077 is attracting more than 1 million players daily.

In a statement posted on the game’s official account, the company shared the information and thanked everyone for playing the game.

On Steam, Cyberpunk 2077 reached 86,130 concurrent players this Thursday (22), the highest number since January 2021, a month after the game’s launch.

The reasons for the good numbers are update 1.6, which added several new features and improvements, promotions in digital stores and the premiere of the Cyberpunk 2077 anime. Edgerunners has been available since last week on Netflix and received great reception from critics and audiences.

Cyberpunk director Paweł Sasko thanked players for giving the title a second chance.

Cyberpunk 2077 was expected by gamers as one of the greatest games of the last generation, but its release was one of the biggest disasters in history.

After three delays, the long-awaited RPG was released for consoles and PC in deplorable technical condition, leading Sony to withdraw it from digital stores due to the expressive number of refund requests.

After six months of updates, CD Projekt Red said the game had achieved “satisfactory” performance. Fifteen months later, Cyberpunk 2077 arrived on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

In April, it was revealed that the title had sold over 18 million copies. Of this total, 13 million were sold during the month of launch.

In 2023, Cyberpunk will receive its first expansion, Phantom Liberty. It was announced in early September and will only come to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Google Stadia.

