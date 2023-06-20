Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Huge New Patch Bundle for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

Update (06/20/2023) – GS
Even though it was released in December 2020, Cyberpunk continues to receive new updates, especially after the game’s relaunch on new generation consoles and the announcement of the upcoming expansion pack.
This week, CD Projekt Red released the extensive patch 1.63, which is focused on fixing various bugs that players have encountered in the game over the last few months. Specifically, the studio notes that much of this update looks to provide solutions for certain missions and gameplay features. Outside of that, though, there are also some tweaks specific to the console and PC versions of the popular RPG.
You can check out the patch notes below:
missions
- Fixed an issue when selecting the blue dialog option where calling Mitch twice could cause the call to be permanently stuck on the screen.
- All Along the Watchtower – Fixed an issue where V would become flat after crossing the border
- Chippin’ In – It is now possible to examine all clues on Ebunike before being detected.
- Gimme Danger – Fixed an issue where there were no objectives remaining in the journal.
- I Walk the Line – Fixed an issue that could cause V to become flat during the mission.
- Lightning Breaks – Fixed an issue where Panam was not present in front of the garage and appeared inside the motel.
- Machine Gun – Fixed an issue where dialogue with Skippy would not activate after performing 50 kills and it was not possible to unequip Skippy.
- Never Fade Away – Fixed an issue where the Rogue would disappear from Atlantis, preventing progress.
- Only Pain – Fixed an issue where it was impossible to complete the objective “Defeat the Cops” because the Cops were not present at the intended location.
- Play It Safe – Fixed an issue where holograms and platforms on parade would disappear after an autosave was loaded.
- Play It Safe – Fixed an issue where Takemura would not power up to start the stop mission.
- Pyramid Song – Fixed an issue where Judy teleported underground after entering the church.
- Search and Destroy – Takemura will now move to the hiding spot instead of standing in the middle of the room during Arasaka’s attack.
- Sex on Wheels – Fixed an issue where the Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech would spawn underground, preventing progress.
- Small Man, Big Mouth – Enemies and the van now spawn correctly.
- The Heist – Fixed an issue where Jackie was not present in front of Afterlife.
- With a Little Help from My Friends – Fixed an issue where Nomades were not present at the train station.
Open world
- Fixed some cases where some wraiths would get stuck in the “Unknown” stage and not start after approaching the area.
- Fixed an issue where regular subtitles would appear instead of general subtitles for some mob NPCs in Rancho Coronado.
- Gig: Bloodsport – V will no longer be reflected from the back when looking in the dojo bathroom mirror.
- Gig: Last Login – Fixed an issue where it was possible to pick up the quest item before the quest was activated, interrupting the quest flow.
- Gig: Going-away Party – Fixed an issue where it was not possible to get in the car with Flavio.
- Gig: Guinea Pigs – All hotel security robots now engage in combat.
- Gig: On a Tight Leash – Fixed an issue that could cause the wraith to become stuck without an objective after completing it.
- Gig: Serial Suicide – Fixed an issue where the quest could re-trigger again after completion and get stuck on the “Steal CCTV Footage” objective.
- Reported Crime: Blood in the Air – Fixed an issue where the quest would get stuck on the “Search the Box” objective even after searching the box.
- Reported Crime: Comrade Red – Fixed an issue where it was not possible to search the hideout.
UI
- Fixed an issue where, while transferring money or data, the UI would show the text “Enemy hack in progress”.
- Fixed an issue where devices could become unusable after opening the map.
- Fixed an issue where the FSR toggle was not grayed out after restarting the game with dynamic resolution scaling enabled.
visuals
- Fixed an issue where some surfaces had color artifacts when Path Tracing was on.
- Fixed an issue where brightly colored flashes would appear around the edges of certain objects when DLSS was enabled
PC specific
- Fixed a crash that occurred on startup when using Razer Chroma.
- Fixed an issue where Photo Mode screenshots could appear as empty files and bring them back to their original folder location.
- Improved performance of DLSS frame generation on AMD CPUs.
console specific
- Changed the number of save slots available on Xbox to 20 for manual saves and 10 for point of no return saves. Players who have a number of saves that exceed the new save limit will need to delete some saves in order to create new saves.
- Addressed an issue affecting performance on Xbox Series X|S after playing for a long period of time.
Several
- Photo Mode stickers and frames will now appear correctly in screenshots.
- Padre will now recognize Corps and Nomad V in the hololocal intro.
REDmod
- Allowed to deploy mods from a list file.
- Updated command help texts.
So, have you updated your game yet?
Original text – 03/22/2022
This Tuesday (22), CD Projekt Red released a new update for Cyberpunk 2077. Patch 1.52 fixes dozens of bugs and brings several improvements, from the user interface to graphics.
Yesterday (21), the company confirmed the development of a new game in The Witcher franchise.
On its official Twitter, CD Projekt Red stated that the update is already available on some platforms and will reach all soon.
Patch 1.52 for Cyberpunk 2077 is being rolled out and will soon be available across all platforms!
Here’s the list of changes for this update: https://t.co/gSfs2G5nZh pic.twitter.com/b02xgeQUH4
— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 22, 2022
The update is focused on fixing bugs and does not bring any new content, like last month, when the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions were released.
Several technical issues such as PlayStation save issues have been resolved and now, wet roads will reflect the same as the PC version, indicating a graphical improvement.
It is also mentioned that the game received several improvements in memory and had errors that caused crashes corrected, but did not go into detail.
Check the details below:
gameplay
- Fixed an issue where destroyed cars or multiple Nomad cars would appear in traffic when driving fast.
- Fixed an issue where the first gear animation played repeatedly after retrieving a throwing knife.
- The Rolled Armor Media Ballistic Vest is now looted in Japantown.
- Fixed an issue where the recon grenade would highlight non-hostile crowd NPCs.
- Fixed an issue where, after using the Take Control quick hack on a device, the camera axis would reverse when zoomed in.
missions
- The player will not be able to repurchase an apartment renovation that he already owns.
- Added bath interaction to Nomad Camp.
- It will no longer be possible to break into the North Zone apartment before the end of the 1st act.
- Fixed an issue where open world combat events and some cutscenes would sometimes become disabled after going to Afterlife until the player fast travels inside Watson.
- Cybernetic Doll – Walking on a wall in the H8 Mega Building elevator will no longer cause instant death.
- Blistering Love – Fixed an issue where Johnny could disappear if the player exits the booth before interacting with the projector, which would block progress.
- Cyber Psycho Sighting: War Fiends – Fixed an issue where it was not possible to progress beyond the objective “Scale the area to gather information”.
- Vou de Taxi – Fixed an issue where the quest could respawn in the journal instead of getting a “failure” mark if the player was unable to retrieve any of the taxis.
- Police for Those Who Need It – Fixed an issue where River would sometimes erratically exit the market area and push V outside of world bounds.
- Catch the Pigeon – Fixed an issue where selecting a blue dialogue option twice when arriving at the crash site would block progression.
- Ambition – The optional “Dress Up” objective will no longer be left uncompleted if the player collects the clothes before they appear.
- Cherchez la Femme – Fixed an issue where Lizzie’s doors would be closed during the hours they were supposed to be open, which would block progression.
- Afterlife’s First Rule – Fixed an issue where Dex would keep drifting sideways when driving away.
- Friend I’m Here – Fixed an issue where holocoms and text messages would get blocked if the player told Saul about Panam’s plan while the nomads were leaving.
Open world
- Fixed an issue where summoned vehicles would sometimes appear far from the player.
- The suicide corps in Corpe Plaza will no longer rise after the fall.
- Fixed an issue where a Heist in progress in Arroyo would not be visible on the map, making it difficult to progress the Concrete Jungle achievement.
- Duty: Goodbye, Night City – Fixed an issue where the quest would not activate after approaching the area.
- Duty: No Channel – Fixed an issue where the optional objective “Park Iris’s car in the garage” would not complete if the player parked in front of the garage.
- Job: Tit for Tit – Fixed an issue where all enemies in the casino were set to friendly.
- Dark Man Returns Once and for All – Fixed an issue where the Rayfield Caliburn would not spawn.
Interface
- Added a quest label for channel rewards when they first appear in inventory.
- Opening menus while reading a shard will no longer crash the game.
- It will no longer be possible to change the marker position when a time skip is in progress.
- Fixed an issue where the loot interface could flash and change before picking up the item.
- Fixed an issue where some tracked quest names would sometimes incorrectly appear as A Favor for a Friend.
Visual
- Fixed missing or displaced animations and objects in several scenes.
- Fixed some issues with the animation that occurred when performing an airdrop using the Hidden Dragon perk.
- Fixed an issue where sandstorms would appear in cutscenes that they shouldn’t.
- Fixed an issue where different weather conditions did not affect foliage.
- Polycarbonate sports sunglasses will no longer be visible when switching between third person and first person mode while driving.
console specific
- Memory improvements and crash fixes on next-gen consoles.
- Small interface optimizations.
- [PlayStation 5] Importing a saved game without being connected to the PlayStation Network will no longer block the option to continue the game.
- [PlayStation 5] Fixed an issue where a corrupt save game was created when the player tried to import a PlayStation 4 save game when there was no save exported.
- [PlayStation] Fixed an issue where the “Press [Botão Options] to continue” registered the pressing of the button with delay.
- [PlayStation 5] Wet roads will now be just as reflective as they were on the PC version.
- [PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X] Changing the preset in the video settings will no longer automatically set all graphics options to ON.
- [Xbox One/Xbox Series X] Disconnecting the controller and entering the pause menu at the same time will no longer crash the player.
stadia
- Enabling Aggressive Mobs on Stadia.