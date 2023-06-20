Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Huge New Patch Bundle for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC

Even though it was released in December 2020, Cyberpunk continues to receive new updates, especially after the game’s relaunch on new generation consoles and the announcement of the upcoming expansion pack.

This week, CD Projekt Red released the extensive patch 1.63, which is focused on fixing various bugs that players have encountered in the game over the last few months. Specifically, the studio notes that much of this update looks to provide solutions for certain missions and gameplay features. Outside of that, though, there are also some tweaks specific to the console and PC versions of the popular RPG.

You can check out the patch notes below:

- Advertisement -

missions

Fixed an issue when selecting the blue dialog option where calling Mitch twice could cause the call to be permanently stuck on the screen.

All Along the Watchtower – Fixed an issue where V would become flat after crossing the border

Chippin’ In – It is now possible to examine all clues on Ebunike before being detected.

Gimme Danger – Fixed an issue where there were no objectives remaining in the journal.

I Walk the Line – Fixed an issue that could cause V to become flat during the mission.

Lightning Breaks – Fixed an issue where Panam was not present in front of the garage and appeared inside the motel.

Machine Gun – Fixed an issue where dialogue with Skippy would not activate after performing 50 kills and it was not possible to unequip Skippy.

Never Fade Away – Fixed an issue where the Rogue would disappear from Atlantis, preventing progress.

Only Pain – Fixed an issue where it was impossible to complete the objective “Defeat the Cops” because the Cops were not present at the intended location.

Play It Safe – Fixed an issue where holograms and platforms on parade would disappear after an autosave was loaded.

Play It Safe – Fixed an issue where Takemura would not power up to start the stop mission.

Pyramid Song – Fixed an issue where Judy teleported underground after entering the church.

Search and Destroy – Takemura will now move to the hiding spot instead of standing in the middle of the room during Arasaka’s attack.

Sex on Wheels – Fixed an issue where the Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech would spawn underground, preventing progress.

Small Man, Big Mouth – Enemies and the van now spawn correctly.

The Heist – Fixed an issue where Jackie was not present in front of Afterlife.

With a Little Help from My Friends – Fixed an issue where Nomades were not present at the train station.

Open world

Fixed some cases where some wraiths would get stuck in the “Unknown” stage and not start after approaching the area.

Fixed an issue where regular subtitles would appear instead of general subtitles for some mob NPCs in Rancho Coronado.

Gig: Bloodsport – V will no longer be reflected from the back when looking in the dojo bathroom mirror.

Gig: Last Login – Fixed an issue where it was possible to pick up the quest item before the quest was activated, interrupting the quest flow.

Gig: Going-away Party – Fixed an issue where it was not possible to get in the car with Flavio.

Gig: Guinea Pigs – All hotel security robots now engage in combat.

Gig: On a Tight Leash – Fixed an issue that could cause the wraith to become stuck without an objective after completing it.

Gig: Serial Suicide – Fixed an issue where the quest could re-trigger again after completion and get stuck on the “Steal CCTV Footage” objective.

Reported Crime: Blood in the Air – Fixed an issue where the quest would get stuck on the “Search the Box” objective even after searching the box.

Reported Crime: Comrade Red – Fixed an issue where it was not possible to search the hideout.

UI

Fixed an issue where, while transferring money or data, the UI would show the text “Enemy hack in progress”.

Fixed an issue where devices could become unusable after opening the map.

Fixed an issue where the FSR toggle was not grayed out after restarting the game with dynamic resolution scaling enabled.

visuals

- Advertisement -

Fixed an issue where some surfaces had color artifacts when Path Tracing was on.

Fixed an issue where brightly colored flashes would appear around the edges of certain objects when DLSS was enabled

PC specific

Fixed a crash that occurred on startup when using Razer Chroma.

Fixed an issue where Photo Mode screenshots could appear as empty files and bring them back to their original folder location.

Improved performance of DLSS frame generation on AMD CPUs.

console specific

Changed the number of save slots available on Xbox to 20 for manual saves and 10 for point of no return saves. Players who have a number of saves that exceed the new save limit will need to delete some saves in order to create new saves.

Addressed an issue affecting performance on Xbox Series X|S after playing for a long period of time.

Several

- Advertisement -

Photo Mode stickers and frames will now appear correctly in screenshots.

Padre will now recognize Corps and Nomad V in the hololocal intro.

REDmod