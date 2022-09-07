HomeDevelopers"Cyberpunk 2077": expansion "Phantom Liberty" without PS4 and Xbox One

“Cyberpunk 2077”: expansion “Phantom Liberty” without PS4 and Xbox One

Keanu Reeves is back in a first expansion for cyberpunk 2077. “phantom liberty” can only be played on the next-gen consoles.

CD Projekt has announced the first and likely only major expansion for “Cyberpunk 2077”: “Phantom Liberty” takes place in a new section of the game town of Night City and again includes scenes with Johnny Silverhand, who will again be played by Hollywood star Keanu Reeves.

Windows 11 22H2: Update should be released in September; check the news

Phantom Liberty trailer for Cyberpunk 2077

Xbox Series X|S will receive user interface and game installation improvements

Remarkable: “Phantom Liberty” only appears for the next-gen versions of “Cyberpunk 2077”, i.e. for Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5 and PC. The first major DLC will no longer be offered on Xbox One and Playstation 4 – an unusual step. The extent of the expansion makes the release for last-gen consoles challenging from a technical point of view, CD Projekt justifies the step. When “Cyberpunk 2077” was released, the versions for the last-gen consoles from Sony and Microsoft were hardly playable.

The PS4 and Xbox One versions of “Cyberpunk 2077” will no longer be supplied with major updates in the future either: Patch 1.6 is the last update for the last-gen consoles, further patches will only be released for PS5, Xbox Series X/ S and the PC. The Polish studio only wants to guarantee technical support. Among the features planned for the future that will be exclusive to next-gen is a rework of the police system.

Cyberpunk 2077 modding tools

Further expansions after “Phantom Liberty” are no longer planned, writes CD Projekt. Apparently, the studio wants to focus more on new titles in the future. A new game in the universe of “The Witcher” based on Unreal Engine 5 has been announced. There is no release date or further information about this game yet.

New content for “Cyberpunk 2077” could increasingly come from the community in the future: CD Projekt has presented more extensive modding tools for its action game, with which fans can create their own content and make it available to others. The tools called “REDmod” can be downloaded for free on Steam.


(then)

