Cyberpunk 2077: DLC is confirmed for 2023 through the first teaser trailer

Update (09/06/2022) – GS

After a long wait, CD Projekt Red has finally released the preview of 2077 DLC, as well as confirming that it will be released in 2023. Revealed during this week's Night City Wire broadcast, the expansion called Phantom Liberty will feature the return of Johnny Silverhand, the character played by Keanu Reeves, along with a cast of never-before-seen characters. The DLC will be exclusive to PS5, Xbox Series and PC, with the studio confirming that the base game update 1.6 will be the last for PS4 and Xbox One versions. Block disk drive access in Windows Get ready for Phantom Liberty, a spy expansion for Cyberpunk 2077 that takes place in an entirely new district of Night City. Previously, CD Projekt Red had indicated that they would release the free DLC later this year, but it looks like they are taking great care not to repeat the mistakes of the base game release. So, what do you think of this preview?

Update (11/04/2022) – GS

Cyberpunk 2077: Developer Talks DLC and Expansion Progress

It's been a while since we've heard news about Cyberpunk 2077 DLC, but so far, all we know is that additional content continues to be developed based on REDengine, the same technology used in the base game. While the initial release was supposed to take place in 2021, the Polish developer announced in October last year that the new content would only arrive at the end of 2022, but without an exact date. During the participation in a live, Pawel Sasko, mission director on Cyberpunk 2077, talked more about the work that CD Projekt Red has yet to play in the game. More specifically, Pawel states that there is still "work to be done" on the game and revealed that his efforts on the project are not over yet. We're working on stuff for you. I'm literally every day reviewing quests, talking to people about stuff, so it's happening. When talking more about the new content, Sasko clarifies that the studio's plans haven't changed, although he didn't reveal much about what's to come. Unfortunately I can't tell you anything about our plans for the future. But I can assure you that we are working on expansions, on things for you. Considering the recent announcement of a new Witcher game and the release of Cyberpunk 2077 for next-gen consoles, many assumed that the studio would end up putting additional content aside to focus on its new project, but it seems that the developers will fulfill their promises. For the moment, we can only wait to find out what this new content is all about. Pokémon GO: how to get Slowpoke and Slowbro galar

Update (22/03/2022) – GS

Cyberpunk 2077: Expansion Still in Development, But Still No Release Date

Earlier in the year, CD Projekt Red finally released the long-awaited update that brought PS5 and Xbox Series S/X features to Cyberpunk 2077, however, there is still other content promised by the studio that has yet to be released, including a free expansion that launch was postponed to the end of this year. As part of the announcement of a new game in The Witcher franchise, CD Projekt Red has that it is still developing the Cyberpunk expansion using the REDengine engine. REDengine, technology used in Cyberpunk 2077, is still being used to develop the game's upcoming expansion.

So far, the contents of this expansion and its release date are still a mystery, but after the rocky launch of Cyberpunk 2077, CDPR seems to be pretty cautious with its new products and making sure to take the time it takes to deliver one. good result.

Original text – 10/30/2021

More delays: Update for Cyberpunk 2077 with free DLC is delayed to 2022

As if the delay in the release of the next-gen versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 wasn’t enough, now CD Projekt RED has also confirmed that updates with a free DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 will only arrive at the end of 2022. Understand what it took the developer to change its schedule yet again.

The change was revealed by CD Projekt RED on the official Cyberpunk 2077 blog, where it states that the change reflects “recommendations provided by people overseeing development”. The launch was scheduled to take place in 2021, as reported by the developer on August 18.