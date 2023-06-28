Cyberpunk 2077: Director of CD Projekt Red says it became fashionable to hate the game

- Advertisement -

Cyberpunk 2077 has become one of the most controversial games in video game history, thanks to its extremely troubled launch. Due to the poor optimization of the game on the old generation consoles, the title ended up generating revolt on the part of the players, in addition to an extreme headache for CD Projekt Red, the game’s developer. Almost three years after the release, the studio managed to turn around, relaunching the title with improvements for the current generation of consoles, in addition to confirming the production of an expansion starring Idris Elba, an animated series on Netflix and a sequel. In a recent interview, CD Projekt Red’s head of communications reflected on the game’s troubled past and claims that people overreacted with negative reactions. - Advertisement -

While acknowledging that Cyberpunk 2077 needed improvement when it arrived in 2020, Michał Platkow-Gilewski, Vice President of Public Affairs and Communications at CD Projekt Red, told GamesIndustry.biz that he believes the title deserved a better reception than it received. received and suggested that some people joined the movement to criticize it because it was fashionable to do so. In fact, I believe that Cyberpunk at launch was much better than it was received, and even the early reviews were mostly positive. Then it became a nice thing not to like it. We went from hero to zero very quickly. That was the difficult moment. We didn't know what was going on. We knew the game is great, yes we can improve it, yes we need time to do it and we need to rebuild some things. It took us a long time, but I don't think we broke. We always thought: let's do this.