Cyberpunk 2077 and the path of redemption

Few games have been more controversial, in recent years, than 2077. But not because of its content, its plot or its artistic proposal, no. but because of how badly it arrived on the marketan unacceptable state for a launch, a consequence both of the urgency on the part of the studio (ergo, of its investors) to reach the market now, after years of development (and therefore of investment without return), and the mistake of trying to reach to the, then, current generation of consoles, that is, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

I think it’s not worth going further into what happened at the launch of Cyberpunk 2077, we already did it in depth at the time, although without losing sight of its developer, CD Projekt RED, the main person responsible for what happened (although in this regard has also arisen some doubt lately), that took the commitment to solve all the problems of the game. An impossible promise, really, because too much was promised during the years of development, but it is a good starting point to start working on his .

2022 has been a key year in this process with the release, in February, of the 1.5 update. This, in addition to multiple improvements and solutions, meant the arrival of truth to the current generation of consoles. Put another way, Cyberpunk 2077 1.5 was (and still is) the version the game should have debuted with. Not in vain, since its launch there has been a timid but measurable growth in the number of users who have returned to play it (and perhaps, among them, also some who play it for the first time).

Earlier this month we had confirmation that the first Cyberpunk 2077 DLC was already on the way and very close to arriving, coinciding in time with the premiere of Cyberpunk: Edegunners, the Netflix series inspired by Cyberpunk 2077. My partner Isidro dedicated, those days, a reflection to what Cyberpunk 2077 means for the current generation of PCs and consoles, once we can consider its development completealthough new updates are published over time.

There are quite a few differences between the two cases, but even so, it is impossible not to establish some comparison with what happened at the time with No Man’s Sky (a gem, in my opinion). And just as the Hello Games title was able to get out of the hole it got into with its launch, we see today how Cyberpunk 2077 is also experiencing measurable improvements in terms of user acceptance.

The last example of this is found in a messageretweeted by Pawel Sasko, the former Lead Quest Designer (currently Quest Director) of Cyberpunk 2077, and who echoes that, in the last few hours, Cyberpunk 2077 has reached 85,555 concurrent players on Steama figure not seen since January 2021, although at that time it was during a resounding decline, and now it is in slow but sustained growth.

Has Cyberpunk 2077 managed to atone for its guilt? at least partially yesand although the premiere of the series on Netflix is, for many, the main reason for this new peak of concurrent players, the most recent updates and the DLC inspired by the series have also undoubtedly had something to do with it.