CyberOne, the humanoid robot that recognizes emotions, words and sounds of people

the technology company Xiaomi presented, during a launch event held on August 11, its first robot called CyberOnewhich has the ability to rrecognize and differentiate voices, human emotions and sounds of the surrounding environment.

This human-shaped robot measures 1.77 meters, weighs 52 kg and can support the weight of 1.5 kg in one hand as it has advanced arms and legs. In addition, among its features is its ability to achieve a response speed of 0.5 ms in real time.

Lei Jun, CEO of the company, indicated that the creation of the humanoid robot It represents “a symbol of Xiaomi’s dedication to incubating a centralized technology ecosystem and connecting it to the world in ways never seen before.”

A mix of technologies

During the research process for the creation of the CyberOne robot, Xiaomi combined different types of technologies coming from different sectors such as biomechatronics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), ‘big data’, in addition to bionic cognition.

The company claims that humanoid robots rely on “vision” to process their environment, so it uses a MiSense depth module, developed for this robot, combined with an AI interaction algorithm.

The robot can keep its balance when moving due to a bipedal control algorithm. In addition, the movement is produced by a 300 Nm power mechanical joint module, a high efficiency It weighs only 500 grams.

In addition, the robot has a design in black and white tones, perceives 3D space and recognizes individuals, gestures and expressions.

In this way, the CyberOne has the ability to recognize up to 85 types of environmental sounds and identify up to 45 classifications of human emotions because it is equipped with an environmental semantic recognition capability and a MiAI vocal human emotion identification engine. It is possible that this robot detects people who are happy or who are sad.

All the functions of Xiaomi’s humanoid robot are integrated into CyberOne’s processing units, which are combined with a curved OLED module to display interactive information in real time.

Tesla’s humanoid robots

The founder of Tesla, Elon Muskalso has in its plans the creation of humanoid robots, although the difference between them and those created by Xiaomi is that those that the billionaire company wants to produce could have a distinctive feature such as a “personality”.

Elon Musk plans the creation of humanoid robots that could have a distinctive feature such as a “personality”. (TESLA)



“We could download the things that we think make us unique. Now, of course, if you are no longer in that body, it will definitely make a difference, but As far as preserving our memories, our personality, I think we could do that.”, Musk said in reference to the possibility of adding memories and the personality of a human.

Tesla is expected to be able to produce a certain number of these robots. at the end of 2021, Musk referred to the possibility of giving humanity to a robot. “Over time, the Bot can take on a different personality,” he said, adding, “It’s not like all robots are the same. That personality, or whatever you want to call it, can suit the owner.”

