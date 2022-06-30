Cyberattacks attributed to pro-Russian pirates fell on Norway and Lithuania

During this week, hackers have executed computer attacks in Lithuania and Norway, last Monday and Wednesday, respectively.

These attacks brought down public and private websites. The attackers, according to local authorities, would presumably be pro-Russian pirates.

Pro-Russian hacker offensive fell on Norway

The distributed denial of service (DDOS) attack perpetrated over Norway targeted a secure national data network, forcing the temporary suspension of online services for several hours, according to the Norwegian National Security Authority.

It should be remembered that through a DDOS attack, one or more websites are flooded with messages or connection requests, in order to crash them.

Jonas Gahr Støre, Prime Minister of Norway, told the press that, to his knowledge, the attack “has not caused any significant damage”, according to a PA report.

A pro-Russian criminal group appears to be behind the attacks, said the director of the Norwegian National Security Authority, Sofie Nystrøm. She also pointed out that the attacks “they give the impression that we are a piece in the current political situation in Europe”.

As expected, the war in Ukraine was a decisive factor in this fact. Norwegian media reported that the country’s ambassador in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, over a complaint about the impossibility of transiting Russian supplies through Norway to a coal mining settlement in the Russian Arctic. .

Norway, without being a member of the European Union, has also imposed sanctions on several Russian products, as a reproach for the invasion of Ukraine. Norway is not a member of the EU, but reflects its line on most issues. The Svalbard archipelago, the controversial territory, although it is subject to Norwegian sovereignty, through international treaties other countries are authorized to exploit its resources.

Days before, Lithuania was also the victim of a cyberattack

The attack on Norway came two days after a similar attack, also DDOS, temporarily brought down public and private websites in Lithuania. In this case, a group of pro-Russian hackers claimed responsibility.

According to Jonas Skardinskas, director of the Lithuanian National Cyber ​​Security Center, “It is very likely that attacks of similar or greater intensity will continue in the coming days, especially in the transport, energy and finance sectors”.

Complementing that point, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė also noted that cyberattacks have been recurrent since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in early February, according to a slogan. euronews.

This offensive was in retaliation, a week after Russian officials threatened to launch an offensive on Lithuania, after that country limited the transit of steel and ferrous metals, subject to EU sanctions, through its territory until reaching lands russians