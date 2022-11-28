Cyber ​​Monday eBay, with a 20% discount on Xiaomi phones and tablets

If you are looking for a Xiaomi tablet or a Xiaomi Redmi mobile, pay attention to the eBay discounts this Cyber ​​Monday.

Right now It’s possible to findwith a 20% discount, on the Redmi Note 11, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, the Redmi 9C NFC (with the Redmi Buds 3 Lite), the fantastic Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet (I personally have this one and it’s tremendous) and many other devices available on the offers page.

Deals on Cyber ​​Monday

available in this linkwe have from mobiles for 150 euros to headphones for 18 euros, including air purifiers, monitors and many other gadgets that only enjoy 20% today.

Of all the offers, we highlight the Redmi Note 11, a mid-range that attracts attention for its AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, as well as its 33W fast charge.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G also attracts attention, a much more complete mobile, with extremely fast charging, 120W (charges in 15 minutes), and a 108MP rear camera. Regarding the refresh rate, it is ideal for demanding gamers, reaching 120 Hz, AMOLED.

We can order the list by better opportunities, or to show the cheapest products first, thus obtaining chargers and headphones for less than 30 euros.



A great opportunity to take advantage of the best electronic shopping day of the year.

Link: eBayXiaomi