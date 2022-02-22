Tech News

Cyber ​​Insurance Day, the II Edition of the National Cyber ​​Insurance Congress, will arrive on March 16

By: Brian Adam

We already have a date for another event of great importance in the world of cybersecurity, the #CID22 will be held on March 16 in a 100% physical format, in the theaters of the Palacio de Hielo in Madrid starting at 09:00 am

The objective is to bring together cybersecurity professionals, as well as those who work in the insurance sector, since they are a point of fusion between both sectors.

Among the talks that we will be able to listen to are Yaiza Rubio, Head of Network tokenization & home security/ Smart WIFI at Telefónica, and Andrés Jesús Ruiz, Counselor in the Cybersecurity Unit of the Department of National Security.

Luis Jiménez, Deputy Director General of the National Cryptologic Center, will also be there.

Keynotes, round tables, networking… they have a complete agenda for the world of cyber insurance to become better known. CISOs from large companies will tell their experience with the subject, so that there is no doubt about what can be done today in this category.

The event is freeYou can register at this link. If in addition to the ticket, you want to participate in the networking and cocktail, the price is 125 euros.

What is cyber insurance

It is a product that insurers offer to cover the needs of companies that have a cyber attack.

If a company falls victim to a phishing attack, or a ransomware, cyber espionage… any stoppage of activity could be solved with insurance with these characteristics, since they would act when there is a problem related to cybersecurity.

Initially, it offers a reactive service, acting after the attack has occurred, but now there are also cyber insurances that include training and awareness for employees about computer security.

There are several types, and several companies that offer insurance of this type with different characteristics, which is why an event like this can help eliminate doubts and sleep more peacefully.

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

