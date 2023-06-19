Cyber ​​attack on Reddit: Threat of leaking 80GB of data and demand for ransom

- Advertisement -

Reddit, the popular online community platform, is facing a serious security challenge. A group of hackers known as BlackCat either ALPHV has threatened to release up to 80GB of sensitive data unless the company agrees to its demands.

Cyberattack and its implications

At a leak site in the dark web, BlackCat claimed to have obtained the data during an attack on Reddit’s systems in February of this year. Although Reddit confirmed the incident, it did not provide details about the nature of the data affected or the identity of the perpetrators. The BlackCat group has not provided proof of the stolen information, raising questions about the real scope of the threat.

Hackers’ demands

Hackers demand a ransom of $4.5 million and the reversal of Reddit API pricing policy changes, which have been the subject of much controversy in recent weeks. API price increases have led to the shutdown of third-party apps like Apollo and mass protests by numerous subreddits, some of which have been inactive indefinitely.

BlackCat attack history

BlackCat is not new to the world of cybercrime. He was linked to a March attack on Western Digital, allegedly stealing 10 terabytes of data, and also threatened to leak information allegedly stolen from Ring, an Amazon-owned video surveillance company.

Reddit’s position on the threat

Until now, Reddit has not publicly responded to BlackCat’s demands. The company already experienced a significant data breach in 2018, which makes this new incident all the more alarming. Back then, the attackers accessed a complete copy of Reddit’s data from 2007, including usernames, encrypted passwords, emails, public posts, and private messages.

This incident underscores the growing threat that cyberattacks pose to all organizations. It is imperative that companies invest in advanced security infrastructure and ongoing employee training to combat these attacks. Cyber ​​security is no longer an option, but a vital necessity in the digital age.

