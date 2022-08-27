Cut iPhone Vacation Videos with iMovie on Mac – More Tricks

Many excursion destinations, dozens of sunsets, 5000 photos and videos – and now? More tips on how to make cool movies out of it.

- Advertisement -

Table of Contents



AirPods Pro 2 with lossless audio, special case and new design: what we know Cut Videos with on Mac – More

- Advertisement - 1 Import your favorite shots

- Advertisement - Live Photos as a movie, transfer to Mac

Corrections and Effects

Overlays and color correction

Twitter prepares “Circles”, to show tweets to restricted communities That’s how the pro does it

Read article in Mac & i 4/2022

In the first part of this series, we gave you a number of tips on how best to record vacation videos with your Apple smartphone. In the second part we go into depth: Many destinations, dozens of sunsets, 5000 photos and videos – and now? Don’t let the beautiful vacation footage you filmed gather dust in your cloud! With the following tricks we will help you to make it a fun, exciting or emotional video.





At the top of the iMovie import window, access the videos from the Photo Library. Below, click “Files” to access additional locations.

1 Import your favorite shots

A lot of image material accumulates during a holiday. Mark your favorite shots that should definitely be included in the video, preferably immediately after recording. So you don’t overlook anything when editing. The easiest way to do this is to use the favorites function in the Photos app and mark your tops with a heart. You should also mark the best take of several recording attempts in this way so that you don’t lose track of the iMovie import.

More on iPhones and iOS 15



18 iOS 15 tips: Get more out of iPhone and iPad

Camera tips in iPhone 13 and iOS 15

Tips on what’s new in iOS 15

iPhone 13, 13 mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max in detailed test

iPhone 12, 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max and 12 mini: Apple’s 5G smartphones in the test

iPhone SE 3 in the test: classic car with a new engine

Pictures from the air, for example from a DJI drone, or underwater recordings from a GoPro give your video even more opportunities to tell the holiday in an attractive way. You need a lot of individual scenes, especially for a fast and dynamic video. Here, too, mark the best recordings in the app of the respective manufacturer and/or delete unsuccessful material. Transfer what you can use to the iPhone, for example to a folder in the Files app.



More and more knowledge. The digital subscription for IT and technology. All exclusive tests, guides & background information

One subscription for all magazines: Read c’t, iX, MIT Technology Review, Mac & i, Make, c’t photography directly in your browser

Read c’t, iX, MIT Technology Review, Mac & i, Make, c’t photography directly in your browser No risk: first month free, then monthly from €9.95. Magazine subscribers read even cheaper! Start FREE month



Try it now for FREE & read on right away!

already subscribed to voonze+? Sign up and read



Register now and read the article immediately

More information about voonze+