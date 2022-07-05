Customize the buttons of your Amazfit watch so that they activate the functions that interest you

- Advertisement -

amazon It is one of the great references when it comes to buying a smartwatch or an activity bracelet, all thanks to a catalog that is beyond any doubt and that is constantly expanding with new models so that you have a wide variety to choose from.

As if that were not enough, every so often they release updates and improvements so that you can squeeze more of the possibilities of your smart watch or smartband. Another of the main reasons why the brand amazon arrasa has to do with the large number of functions offered by its operating system.

hides a few very interesting tricks

Thanks to this, you will be able to get much more out of your smart watch than you imagine. For example, we have already explained the steps you must follow to the menu of your wearable, how to the always-on screen mode or how to use your smartwatch as a personal assistant.

[mb_related_posts1]

And today we are going to show you another amazon hack very interesting and to which you can get more out of it than you imagine. We are talking about the possibility of customizing the action that happens when you press a button on your watch.

buttons-of-your-Amazfit-watch-so-that-they.jpg" width="980" height="565" > Xbox Game Pass will improve subscription conditions enlarge photo amazfit smartwatch amazon

The Amazfit family of smartwatches, including the Zepp models, have several buttons on their body that are used to activate different functions that have been assigned by default.

well you know you can change button assignment to activate the actions that you prefer. For example, you will be able to see the calories consumed, distance traveled, activate a particular app that you use very often…

How to customize the buttons of an Amazfit smartwatch

A very interesting way to get more out of your smart watch, as well as giving it a personal touch. Best of all, the process is extremely simple, so it won’t take more than a few seconds, as you’ll see later.

[mb_related_posts2]

First, open the menu of your smartwatch by swiping from the top.

Now, look for the Settings option

Finally, look for the button remapping option and activate the option that suits you best.

We have already told you that this process was very easy to carry out, so it will not cost you anything to configure the buttons of your smart watch to make it activate different functions with which to open applications faster or access metrics more comfortably.

If you want the buttons to recover their original function, you will only have to repeat the steps indicated above and click on Default configuration.

>