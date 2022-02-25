Customize screenshots in Windows 11 with this trick

The Redmond-based giant is working hard to keep the latest version of its acclaimed operating system a success. And for this reason there is not a week in which Windows 11 does not receive some interesting update, or we find out about improvements that are going to come to its interface, such as its new system to notify you when the hardware of your computer is not compatible with the system. It is also true that some improvements are not for everyone, although in most cases they serve to improve the functionality of this operating system. Also, if you know the best tricks for Windows 11, you will be able to get the most out of it. We have already explained some of the secrets that this Microsoft operating system hides. For example, the process to change the letter of internal hard drives to better organize yourself. And today we are going to explain a trick for Windows 11 that you will love. You will make better screenshots by activating the editor One of the biggest limitations that the different versions of the Microsoft operating system have has to do with screenshots. It is true that just by pressing the Print Screen button, Windows 11 and its previous versions take a screenshot and save it to the clipboard so that you can edit it using Paint, Photoshop or any other editing tool. But the truth is that the process is long, especially if you only want to select a part of the impression since, yes or yes, you will have to edit the capture for it. And, although it is true that there are very complete tools to be able to take screenshots and edit them instantly, many do not know that Windows 11 has an option of this type. More than anything because you can replace simple screenshots with the Crop Tool, a system that will allow you to choose in a very comfortable and simple way the areas of the screen that you want to crop when taking a screenshot, making the whole process considerably easier. In addition, activating this Windows 11 tool is very simple, as you will see later. To do this, the first thing you should do is enter the Windows settings and follow these steps: Within Windows Settings, look for the Accessibility option and click on it. Within the options you see, click on the Keyboard option. Once you have entered this section, look for the option Use the Print Screen button to open the screen clipping and activate it. If you have followed the steps correctly, at the time you want to take a custom screenshot in Windows 11 you will not have to resort to external tools. What are you waiting for to try this trick! >