Customizable lock screen, Health and more in the iPadOS 17 update

Apple took full advantage of WWDC to release many features that will now be integrated into iPadOS 17 this fall, most notably the customizable lock screen, interactive home screen widgets, and more, which you’ll find out below.

The keynote showed at WWDC a phenomenal start and Apple released iPadOS 17 and other systems like iOS 17 and other updates in the operating system. iPadOS 17’s turn to be this customizable and pro has arrived.

Interactive Widgets got some attention in this update for the iPad and Apple along with the widgetized lock screen. With this function you can stack them on the side of the screen, adding the ability to do so even with several timers.

Now you will also have Live Activities in iPadOS. In the same way as on iPhone, permissive apps may give you the opportunity to view live previews of things like sports results, flights, trips and much more.

Apple didn’t stop here, launching the Health app on the iPad with private data sync. A better view obviously and with better space for each piece of information. The Notes app now with PDF support offers a whole host of other offerings. Users now enjoy PDF editing and collaboration tools at the same time. In addition, learning allows intelligent completion in PDF.

There are some other updates to Stage Manager with different interesting designs with improvements to be implemented to an external screen. On your iPad you can use webcams with an external display part similar to the Studio Display.

Craig Federighi mentioned that iPadOS allows you to give iPad versatility with a better personal and capable experience. “Interactive widgets on the lock screen, updates to PDF and Notes, as well as improvements to Messages and FaceTime”, the update to bring simplicity to all your tools and actions.

From iOS to iPadOS 17

The new features that Apple announced towards the arrival of iPadOS 17, it can be quickly noticed that many come from iOS 17 and now seem to be universal, since they will be in other systems.

New phone call images with improvements to voicemail and changes to Contacts.

iMessage with new updates with app drawer and other improvements and new features in stickers.

AirDrop with changes for Contacts “NameDrop” and just click on share.

Autocorrect improvements with innovative language model with improved learning.

Apple Journal app.

The end of “Hey Siri” has arrived, now just saying Siri will suffice for the command.

Offline maps.

Now you can tag your fatos or dogs in your Apple photos.

New features like StandBy that also shows the iPhone if it has a widget attached has not yet been announced for the iPad.

iPadOS 17 will soon arrive in the fall. However, the beta version of registered and paid developers is now available.