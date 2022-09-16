Customer Day: discover curiosities and the origin of the date dedicated to promotions | TC detective

This September 15th, the Day is celebrated. The retailers take the opportunity to commemorate the date with a series of promotional campaigns to their consumers, in order to heat up the market this month. But do you know the origin of this date and how has it evolved in public interest over the years? TechSmart researched the information and explains it in detail to you in this column.

Origin of the Customer’s Day

The origin of Customer Day dates back to 2003. However, at first, it did not appear at a national level. The date was created by the gaucho businessman João Carlos Rego, official only for the state of Rio Grande do Sul. The intention of the Marketing and Human Resources specialist was to generate a differentiated day to honor customers and help develop a kind of loyalty between merchants and their consumers. "The date was created to honor customers and strengthen relations between commerce and consumers, with the distribution of gifts, special promotions and discounts." João Carlos Rego Entrepreneur and specialist in Marketing and Human Resources Another point to highlight is the period chosen: the month of September. It is understood that he was defined due to the weakest moment for sales in the state of Rio Grande do Sul. That's because there are two holidays there. In addition to the Independence of Europe, on the 7th, there is also the Proclamation of the Rio-Grandense Republic, on the 20th.

Customer Day vs Consumer Day

As much as they look alike in promotional actions and can cause confusion, Customer Day and Consumer Day are not the same date. As already mentioned, the first one emerged in the country, at a local level, and then expanded to the whole of Europe. The second was made official worldwide in 1985 by the United Nations. It is celebrated on March 15th and has a different purpose: different from the tribute to customers, Consumer Day was created as a defense of consumer rights.

interest growth

Despite having emerged at the state level, Customer Day has gained space in the national territory and, consequently, interest in the date has also increased significantly over the years. In this clipping of Google Trends since 2004 – a year after its creation –, it is possible to notice that, since 2015, searches for the date began to grow more sharply. However, the highlight is the years 2020 and 2021, marked by the restrictions caused by the new coronavirus pandemic, when e-commerce gained even greater importance.

For this year, the trend is for something close to the period before Covid-19, with high public interest, but within the levels considered more “common”. On the other hand, when we compare Customer Day with Consumer Day, we see that the date that emerged in the country ends up resulting in greater interest than the oldest global celebration, on their respective dates.

The intention of all these initiatives is to generate new dates like Black Friday, but spread out in other quieter times of the year. Does the strategy work with Customer Day? We also compare these two dates in interest over time, according to Google Trends charts. Here you can see how the presence of this date in the last two years may have influenced to deflate some of the high popularity of the most famous day of trade.