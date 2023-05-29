Custom fonts arrive in Bluesky to have more control over what you want to see

- Advertisement -

Bluesky, the decentralized alternative to Twitter led by ex-CEO and co-founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, has just launched an interesting feature that gives users more control over the content they want to see at all times based on their interests.

And it is that with the arrival of the new personalized algorithms, also called “personalized fonts”, they will be able to create and subscribe to different personalized fonts aimed at specific themes, from the most everyday to the most diverse, according to their preferences.



- Advertisement -

Quickly toggle between custom and main fonts

In addition, they will be able to switch both between the fixed custom fonts and also between the custom fonts and the main chronological font of the application through the upper part through their respective tabs.

In practice, custom fonts act much like Twitter lists, bringing BlueSky even closer to the familiar experience offered by the well-known Bluebird platform led by Elon Musk.

In this sense, users will also have a new option in the side menu of the application called “My sources”, which will allow them to select and set at the top of the page access to those personalized sources to which they wish to have access. quickly on future occasions.

To find other custom fonts of interest

From the “My Feeds” option, in addition to the default options, including dedicated feed for trending content, Bluesky member content collection, and mutual follower content, users will also be provided with discovery capabilities. to access other custom fonts that are also present on the platform.

- Advertisement -

While there are custom feeds dedicated to cats and music, you will come across custom feeds dedicated to weirder themes. According to The Verge, the best of personalized feeds is that it is not necessarily necessary to fix them at the top, just modifying the settings of the main chronological feed is enough.

Jay Graber, CEO of Bluesky, noted in March that:

We want a future where you control what you see on social media. Our goal is to replace the conventional ‘master algorithm’, controlled by a single company, with an open and diverse ‘algorithm marketplace’.

For now in the hands of users who are in the closed beta

This new feature is already present in Bluesky both on the web and in mobile applications, although it should be remembered that the platform is still in closed beta phase, so for the moment there will be few users who can access the same.