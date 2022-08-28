Curtain, a platform that helps podcasters find brands and sponsors

Are you someone with a talent for creating podcast content? For some time, podcasts have become an alternative used by many people to consume content on different topics.

And it is that the podcast has the advantage of being content on demand, that is, the user you can listen to it anytime you want. Added to this is the fact that can be played on different devicesthis being a factor that has affected its popularity, although the increase has not only been evidenced in the number of listeners, but also in the number of creators of this type of content.

In the case of those podcasts that have been notoriously successful, they have managed to establish relationships with to promote your products and get compensated for it. So if you’re good at creating content in this format you have a chance of success, and with a little help, all the better.

In this sense, you can use the services offered by a that will help you get in touch with brands that are consistent with your market niche, audience and size.

So with Curtain you can focus on building your network, monitoring your campaigns and getting paid.

How Curtain works

The first thing you will need to do is register and tell us about your pod or business. Then, use the filters offered by the platform to find those sponsors or pods that are compatible with your niche or advertising objectives.

Once this is done, the next step is to contact the pods or sponsors. Thus, Curtain’s goal is to provide people with an environment that is conducive to a relationship between pods and sponsors.

Why use Curtain

Among the advantages granted by the use of Curtain are:

Access to an all-in-one advertising marketplace that offers you the possibility to select your sponsors and affiliates.

An environment where you can work together with brands to create an advertising experience that attracts the interest of the target audience of both.

Cost reduction by not depending on agencies or intermediaries that put you in contact with the brands.

To access the Curtain website click HERE