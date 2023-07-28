Current heat waves without climate change “impossible”

- Advertisement -

Weather and climate are two different things. But the current heat waves around the world would be virtually impossible without climate change, a new study finds.

Man-made emissions of carbon dioxide and other climate-damaging gases have made a significant contribution to the hot temperatures in southern Europe. This is the result of a study by Imperial College in London.

Heatwaves would be ‘impossible’ without climate change

Mariam Zachariah, climate scientist and lead author, said when presenting the study that the extreme levels of heat waves in Europe and North America would have been “virtually impossible” if human activity had not changed the climate since the mid-19th century.

Global warming is contributing to the fact that Europe is currently around 2.5 degrees Celsius hotter than would have been expected without human influence. According to the study, it is two degrees hotter in the USA and Mexico and one degree hotter in China than without human influence.

Climate change causes extreme events

The role of climate change is “absolutely overwhelming,” adds climate scientist Friederike Otto, who was also involved in the study. “Climate change is an absolute game changer: What used to be rare events are now ordinary summers. What would have been impossible without climate change are now the new extreme events. Whether these also become ordinary events is in our hands and depends on at what global mean temperature we reach net-zero emissions.”

A heat wave as severe as the one currently experienced by the US states of Texas and California is likely to occur about every 15 years under the current climatic conditions.

The European heat wave in Spain, Italy, Greece and some Balkan countries is expected to repeat itself every ten years. They would be expected even more frequently, namely every two to five years, if the global average temperature rises to 2 degrees above pre-industrial levels; currently 1.2 degrees have been reached.

Analyzes for USA, Mexico, southern Europe and China

The analysis looks at the periods July 1-18 for the western countries USA and Mexico, July 1-18 for Southern Europe and July 5-18 for China. The results have not yet been peer-reviewed, which is the gold standard in science. However, valid techniques were used.

So-called attribution studies can be used to estimate the extent to which man-made climate change is responsible for the occurrence of individual weather or climate extremes. Because there are far too few measurements and observation time series from concrete weather stations, the researchers at Imperial College use climate simulations with specially selected boundary conditions for such statistical analyses.

Comparison with computer simulations without climate change

Simulations of a world without man-made climate change are used as a comparison. The influence of the additional greenhouse gases emitted is calculated. Then – after many runs of such models – one can compare how often such heat waves occur with or without the man-made factor.

The method has now been tried and tested, especially for heat waves. Other studies have already shown that the major heat waves in Siberia in 2020 and the Australian bush fires in 2019/2020 were partly caused by climate change and that it is highly unlikely that the 2021 heat wave in North America would have occurred without climate change.

Impact of climate change very clear

For Jakob Zscheischler, there is no question that heat waves are a consequence of climate change. He is head of the Compound weather and climate events working group, Department of Hydrosystem Modeling at the Helmholtz Center for Environmental Research (UFZ) in Leipzig: “In the case of heat extremes, the influence of climate change is very clear and we can now say that virtually every heat wave is affected by climate change in its own way intensity has been increased.”

Since heat waves are events that take place at the top of the temperature distribution, this connection can be established quite easily: a shift in the temperature distribution towards higher temperatures leads to more frequent and more intense heat waves. Accordingly, cold waves would become rarer.